Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado Expands with New Office Opening in Loveland

Loveland Care Team An eye exam patient

As Northern Colorado continues to grow, we recognized an opportunity to better serve patients in Loveland and the surrounding areas.” — Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado, a leading physician-owned ophthalmology practice, has announced the opening of its newest office in Loveland, Colorado. Scheduled to open this July, the new facility is located at 5250 Hahns Peak Drive, Suite 180, and aims to expand access to comprehensive medical and surgical eye care services for residents in the region.

"For many years, Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado has been committed to providing world-class eye care close to home for the communities we serve," said a clinic representative. "As Northern Colorado continues to grow, we recognized an opportunity to better serve patients in Loveland and the surrounding areas by expanding access to our physicians, surgeons, and specialty eye care services."

The new Loveland location is designed to streamline patient access to specialized treatments without requiring travel outside of the local community. The office will offer an array of comprehensive ophthalmology and specialty services under one roof, ensuring a seamless care experience.

According to the clinic representative, "Our goal is to make it easier for patients to access comprehensive ophthalmic care without traveling outside of their community. The new Loveland location allows us to bring services closer to where our patients live and work while continuing to deliver the same level of personalized care and clinical excellence that has defined our practice for decades."

Patients visiting the Loveland facility will have access to services including:

• Cataract evaluations

• Glaucoma management

• Cornea care

• Retina services

• Comprehensive eye examinations

The new office will operate under a hub-and-spoke practice model, utilizing a diverse team of medical professionals who rotate across multiple regional locations to maintain continuity of care. Five specialized doctors have been selected to provide care at the Loveland office:

• Matthew Manry, MD – Surgical and medical retina specialist

• Carl Noble, DO – Surgical and medical retina specialist

• Mansi Parikh, MD – Cataract and glaucoma specialist

• Mic Micah Rothstein, MD – Cataract and glaucoma specialist

• Jared Peterson, MD – Cornea, cataract, and refractive specialist (joining the team in September)

"The physicians selected to provide care in Loveland were chosen based on patient demand, specialty needs, and our commitment to offering a broad range of services within the community," the representative stated. "The Loveland office will operate as part of our hub and spoke practice model. All our physicians will continue to practice across multiple Eye Care Center locations while dedicating scheduled clinic time in Loveland."

As one of the region's largest independent, physician-owned ophthalmology practices, the organization has served the Northern Colorado community for more than 50 years. The company plans to continually evaluate patient needs and community demand to thoughtfully expand services at the Loveland location over time. In addition to the new Loveland office, the practice operates locations in Longmont, Boulder, Lafayette, and Greeley.

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