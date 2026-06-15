VICTOR® Launches Freeze-Dried Raw Blend Recipes

Dog with VICTOR's New Freeze-Dried Raw Blend Recipes VICTOR logo

New formulas feature real recognizable chunks of freeze-dried raw meat mixed with high-protein kibble, offering premium raw blend nutrition at accessible price

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VICTOR Pet Food today announced the launch of Freeze-Dried Raw Blend Recipes. Thoughtfully crafted for pet parents who are seeking the nutritional benefits of raw food combined with the convenience and accessibility of high-quality kibble, these Raw Blends feature real and recognizable chunks of freeze-dried raw meat at an accessible price.Unlike other standard freeze-dried formulas that rely on uniform formed bits, VICTOR’s Raw Blends feature identifiable, whole-food freeze-dried raw inclusions. Pet parents will see real skin-on salmon, savory beef chunks, and authentic chicken breast cuts mixed directly into a high-protein kibble base where real meat is the first ingredient.Advanced Raw Blend Nutrition Tailored for DogsVICTOR’s Raw Blends include three high protein recipes:• Farm Chicken Recipe: Freeze-dried raw chicken breast cuts blended with high-protein chicken kibble.• Fishermen’s Salmon Recipe: Real freeze-dried raw skin-on salmon blended with high-protein salmon kibble.• Ranchers’ Beef Recipe: Savory freeze-dried raw beef chunks blended with high-protein beef kibble."We’re changing the conversation around freeze-dried raw feeding,” said Brandon McKay, CEO of VICTOR Pet Food. “By offering real pieces of freeze-dried raw meat—where you can actually see the texture of the chicken breast or the skin on the salmon—and keeping the price point accessible, we are introducing recipes that offer a premium quality without the premium markup, making freeze dried raw nutrition available to more households than ever before.”VICTOR’s Raw Blends are sold in 4lb and 20lb bags. All recipes and sizes are open to all VICTOR retailers. Availability and pricing may vary by location. For more information, visit victorpetfood.com About VICTOR Super Premium Pet FoodFounded in 2007, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR) is produced by Mid America Pet Food. Based in East Texas, VICTOR offers reliable pet nutrition at a common-sense value for the loyal companions who are Always By Your Side. VICTOR's super premium dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about VICTOR is available at www.victorpetfood.com

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