Meriwest Credit Union Named a 2026 Best Place to Work for the Seventh Consecutive Year

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Meriwest CU is honored to be named a 2026 Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal for the 7th year in a row.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meriwest Credit Union has been named a 2026 Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal, marking the seventh consecutive year the organization has earned this distinction. The award, based on employee survey feedback, recognizes companies that foster engaged, people first workplace cultures across the Bay Area.

“At Meriwest, we are proud to support our team members by creating a collaborative environment where they feel valued and empowered to learn and grow,” remarked Melissa Cleborne, VP, Chief Human Resources Officer, “By investing in professional development, technology, and training, the Meriwest team can provide members with exceptional advice-based services.”

This consistent focus on people is exhibited in the strength and engagement of Meriwest’s team—something leadership sees every day.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work for the seventh year in a row speaks to the strength and heart of our team,” said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union. “Our employees bring purpose and passion to everything they do, and they shape a culture that truly reflects who we are. I’m incredibly proud of the environment we’ve built together.”

As Meriwest Credit Union celebrates 65 years of service, this recognition reinforces Meriwest’s role as both a leading employer and a trusted financial partner, reflecting the organization’s commitment to creating a workplace where team members can thrive, but also its dedication to standing behind the employees, members, and communities it serves—today and into the future.

Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union ($2.1B in assets) is among Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, mortgage, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal for the last 5 years in a row. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About Best Places to Work

The Best Places to Work Awards highlight Bay Area employers that demonstrate strong employee engagement and a commitment to creating positive workplace environments. Companies are evaluated through confidential surveys administered by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal, with results reflecting how employees feel about culture, leadership, and day to day experience.

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