CAIO Connect Podcast: Zscaler CISO Sam Curry Tells Sanjay Puri AI Will Reshape Security, Governance & the Future of Work

CAIO Connect Podcast Sam Curry, Global VP & CISO at Zscaler with Sanjay Puri, President of CAIO Connect

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, Zscaler CISO Sam Curry told host Sanjay Puri that AI will reshape security, governance, and the future of work.

The governance of AI is bigger than any one officer. ” — Sam Curry

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speaking with host Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast at Zenith Live, Zscaler Chief Information Security Officer Sam Curry said businesses must prepare for a future shaped by rapid AI-driven disruption. Curry argued that organizations need simpler technology architectures, stronger governance, and closer collaboration between Chief AI Officers and security leaders to thrive in the years ahead.During the CAIO Connect Podcast conversation, Curry reflected on his career across cybersecurity, technology, and product leadership. Drawing on decades of experience, he said artificial intelligence is only one of several disruptive forces transforming business. Quantum computing, robotics, synthetic biology, and other technologies are advancing at the same time, creating what he described as an era of overlapping disruptions. According to Curry, companies must become more adaptable and resilient because the speed of technological change is increasing. He urged business leaders to focus on building organizations that can quickly adjust to new developments rather than trying to predict every change in advance.A major topic of discussion between CAIO Connect Podcast host Sanjay Puri and guest Sam Curry was the relationship between Chief AI Officers and Chief Information Security Officers. Curry said security should not be viewed as a barrier to innovation. Instead, he compared security to the brakes on a car, arguing that strong security allows organizations to move faster with confidence. He encouraged CISOs to support AI adoption rather than simply blocking new technologies. At the same time, he advised Chief AI Officers to work closely with security teams from the start. According to Curry, the alliance between AI and cybersecurity leaders may become one of the most important partnerships in modern enterprises.The conversation also explored the impact of Anthropic’s Project Mythos, an advanced AI system capable of identifying software vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed and scale. Curry explained that Mythos is changing cybersecurity because it can discover large numbers of vulnerabilities, connect multiple weaknesses into larger attack chains, generate exploitation code, and produce highly accurate results. While these capabilities can help organizations improve software quality, they also increase pressure on companies to patch systems more quickly and strengthen defenses. Curry predicted that many organizations could face periods of code freezes and increased security reviews as they work to address newly discovered vulnerabilities. He emphasized the importance of Zero Trust architectures, red teaming, and stronger security fundamentals in response to these emerging threats.Another key theme on the CAIO Connect Podcast was AI governance. Curry said responsibility for governing AI should not belong to a single executive. Instead, he argued that AI governance requires collaboration across departments, including technology, security, finance, legal, and executive leadership teams. At Zscaler, he said the company has created multiple workstreams focused on AI governance to ensure innovation happens responsibly. He believes Chief AI Officers should lead these efforts but stressed that successful governance requires broad organizational support. “Everybody has to take part,” Curry said, noting that AI adoption must balance innovation, risk management, and business objectives.Looking toward the future, Curry predicted that AI will dramatically change how work is performed across industries. He said many routine technical tasks will become automated, while skills such as critical thinking, judgment, communication, and problem-solving will become more valuable. Entry-level technology jobs may evolve as AI takes over repetitive work, creating new opportunities centered on oversight, architecture, and decision-making. Curry also questioned whether traditional software development methods could eventually give way to AI-driven approaches that bypass many existing programming tools. Speaking on the CAIO Connect Podcast with Sanjay Puri, he concluded that organizations and professionals who embrace adaptability, continuous learning, and cross-functional collaboration will be best positioned to succeed in the AI era.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.