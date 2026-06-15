Traffic Advisory - Peachland Boulevard and Dorchester Street Intersection Closure June 19

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 15, 2026) – The intersection of Peachland Boulevard and Dorchester Street will be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, June 19, to be milled and repaved by Andrew Sitework.

Travelers are directed to use a detour with signage and should allow extra time when traveling through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Ray Slade at Raymond.Slade@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

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