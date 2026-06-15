State board revokes license and certificate of Clinton County CPA, firm permit of Clay County CPA firm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri State Board of Accountancy has revoked the individual license of Robert William Wilson, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), license and certificate number 2000155567, and his CPA firm permit, Accounting Solutions Group, LLC, permit number 2016013825.

For a Missouri CPA firm to perform attest services, it must be enrolled in peer review. However, Accounting Solutions Group, LLC, continued to offer attest services on its website despite not maintaining enrollment in peer review. Additionally, Wilson failed to demonstrate to the board that he completed the required minimum of 40 hours of continuing education annually for a four-year period.

The revocation of the CPA license and certificate means Wilson can no longer represent himself as a CPA, and the revocation of the CPA firm permit of Accounting Solutions Group, LLC, means the entity can no longer represent itself as a CPA firm. Neither Wilson nor Accounting Solutions Group, LLC, may perform functions that require licensure through the Missouri State Board of Accountancy.

The Missouri State Board of Accountancy is the state agency that regulates the accountancy profession in Missouri. In addition, the board issues individual and entity licenses within the accountancy profession, sets policy regarding the practice within the profession, investigates complaints concerning individuals and entities, and takes disciplinary action against professional licensees when appropriate.