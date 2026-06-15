Traffic Advisory - San Domingo Boulevard Bridge Closure June 19-July 17

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 15, 2026) – The San Domingo Boulevard bridge over the Santa Cruz Waterway will be closed Friday, June 19 through July 17. This bridge closure is required for bridge rehabilitation work.

Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Chad Ray at 941-575-3643.

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