Traffic Advisory - Four-Way Stop at Gulfstream Boulevard and Marathon Boulevard June 24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 15, 2026) – The intersections of Gulfstream Boulevard and Marathon Boulevard will be converted to a four-way stop on June 24.

Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling.

For more information, contact Chad Ray at 941-575-3643.

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