Traffic Advisory - Four-Way Stop at Gulfstream Boulevard and Marathon Boulevard June 24
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 15, 2026) – The intersections of Gulfstream Boulevard and Marathon Boulevard will be converted to a four-way stop on June 24.
Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling.
For more information, contact Chad Ray at 941-575-3643.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.