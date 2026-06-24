THE WORLD CUP IS FINALLY HERE, AND SO IS PRIME WATCH PARTY SEASON

Victoria Wu visited Good Day's Guy Lambert on June 11 to survey international dessert options. While at Good Day, Wu showcased a typical watch party dessert table. Grab n’ Go bites are a must when watching sports -- eat with minimal fuss, fork optional -- cookies and mini tarts are ideal.

Cakes By Happy Eatery’s Victoria Wu shares World Cup dessert ideas with Good Day DC

Handheld desserts are a must — cookies and mini tarts WITH tablescapes illustrating football/soccer from around the globe. Tie the dessert theme to the competing teams in our region.” — Victoria Wu, partner at Cakes By Happy Eatery

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria Wu of Cakes by Happy Eatery has never seen more elaborate watch parties than this World Cup season. Wu shared creative ideas and desserts with Fox 5 DC’s Guy Lambert earlier this month ( https://www.fox5dc.com/video/fmc-qzoik3220k6o5z1f ) on the morning show Good Day.“The décor and the dedication to providing authentic cuisine representing all the countries that are here is over the top,” Wu says. "It’s quite different than Super Bowl or any of the other special sports viewing periods we’ve witnessed.” The especially long window the event runs in the US (June 11-July 19) means more time for more parties.Given the large number of different countries that take part in the Cup, one easy theme is "desserts from around the world” which highlight every country involved. "Handheld desserts are a must — cookies and mini tarts, with tablescapes illustrating football/soccer from around the globe. Tie the dessert theme to the competing teams in our region since there are so many different venues."Here are a few examples of desserts coming out of Cakes by Happy Eatery kitchen related to the Cup:· Mexican Cookies – alfajores and chewy spicy hot chocolate· South African Milk Tarts· South Korean Red Bean Cookies· Czech Caramel Profiterole – vanilla pudding and caramel whipped cream with a caramel sugar top· Canadian Maple Cookies· Bosnian Baklava with Lemon Honey Syrup· United States: variety of themed cupcakes· Paraguayan Guava Tart“Have fun with it,” encourages Wu. “Events like the World Cup and the Olympics only come every four years!” For more information on World Cup dessert ideas or sweets for any other special occasion, go to https://www.CakesbyHappyEatery.com or come by the bakery in Manassas, VA.

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