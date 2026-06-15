Martinique Prepares to Welcome Thousands for the Reggae Therapy Festival 2026

FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rhythm of reggae will once again take center stage in Martinique as the Reggae Therapy Festival returns for its highly anticipated fourth edition on July 11-12, 2026, at Stade Louis Achille in Fort-de-France.Widely regarded as one of the Caribbean’s premier reggae events, the festival brings together internationally acclaimed artists, local talent and reggae enthusiasts from across the region and beyond for two days of music, unity, culture and positive energy. This year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience with performances by reggae icons including Tarrus Riley, Julian Marley, Barrington Levy, and Alborosie.As Martinique continues to expand its reputation as a leading cultural tourism destination, signature events such as Reggae Therapy play an important role in showcasing the island’s diverse offerings to international audiences.“Reggae Therapy demonstrates how culture drives tourism and transforms visitors into ambassadors for Martinique,” said Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority. “For one unforgettable weekend, the island becomes a stage where music, heritage, Caribbean hospitality and Martiniqualité come together to create an experience that cannot be replicated anywhere else. Guests leave with far more than memories of great performances — they leave with a deeper connection to Martinique and our people.”Held under the theme of peace, love and unity, Reggae Therapy Festival offers more than a concert experience. Attendees can enjoy wellness activities, family-friendly programming, local food vendors and artisan exhibits that celebrate the island’s cultural heritage while fostering meaningful connections among visitors and residents alike.Visitors attending the festival are encouraged to extend their stay and explore Martinique’s diverse attractions, from its pristine beaches and lush rainforests to its renowned culinary scene, rum distilleries and vibrant arts and heritage experiences.Tickets are currently on sale, with single-day and weekend passes available at thereggaetherapyfestival.com For more information about visiting Martinique and planning a summer getaway, visit martinique.org About MartiniqueMartinique, often referred to as the Caribbean island with French flair, the Isle of Flowers, the Rum Capital of the World, and the Isle of the famed poet Aimé Césaire, ranks among the world’s most enchanting destinations. As an overseas region of France, it features modern and reliable infrastructure, including well-maintained roads, utilities, hospitals and telecommunications services on par with any other part of the European Union.The island’s unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, lush rainforests, and more than 80 miles of hiking trails and waterfalls make it one of the Caribbean’s premier natural wonders. This unique blend of modern conveniences, pristine nature and rich cultural heritage has earned Martinique several prestigious distinctions in recent years. It was featured on The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2023” list, named “Best Caribbean Destination” by About.com, and recognized as the “Top Caribbean Island for Delectable Dining” by Caribbean Travel & Life. The Bay of Fort-de-France, fronting the island’s vibrant capital, was also inducted into The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.Adding to its prestige, Martinique has been designated a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and the iconic yole (or skiff) has been recognized by UNESCO for its cultural significance. A destination like no other – Martinique c’est magnifique!For more information, visit us.martinique.org.

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