Locally Launches Agentic Storefronts, Connecting AI Shopping Agents to Brand Retail Networks in Real Time

Locally's Agentic Storefronts Example

New product makes authorized dealer inventory visible and purchasable to the fast-growing AI shopping channel, where 63% of queries carry local intent

Agentic Storefronts puts the brand's live inventory, retail locations, and in-store services back at the center of the local recommendation, where they belong.” — Mike Massey, CEO and Founder Locally

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locally , the leader in online-to-offline commerce today announced Agentic Storefronts, a new product that provides consumer brands with AI-ready local shopping destinations on their own domains. Agentic Storefronts makes authorized dealer networks visible, queryable, and transactable via AI shopping agents—the retail industry's fastest-growing channel.AI retail traffic has surged 1,200% year-over-year, with 58% of consumers using AI for research. However, local availability remains unserved. A BrightLocal study found that 63% of agentic shopping prompts contain local intent: shoppers seeking nearby products for immediate acquisition.For example, if a shopper asks an AI for a nearby rain shell, agents can identify products but often cannot verify local stock or same-day pickup. Consequently, agents default to options they can confirm, causing brands to miss sales.Previously, brand websites lacked structured methods for answering these queries. While optimization tools improve discovery, none can verify real-time local stock or provide a path to purchase.Agentic shopping isn't a future trend; it's already restructuring how millions of consumers buy local, said Mike Massey, CEO and Founder of Locally. Every day a brand's local presence stays invisible to these agents is a day of sales going to whoever's data was easier to find. Agentic Storefronts puts the brand's live inventory, retail locations, and in-store services back at the center of the local recommendation, where they belong.The Infrastructure Behind Agentic StorefrontsAgentic Storefronts reside at dedicated on-domain addresses (stores.brand.com), ensuring AI agents recognize them as authoritative. This architectural choice guarantees that ingested data is verified and representative of the brand's actual retail status.The system features a connection point built for the agentic era. Agents can query Locally's endpoint directly for real-time, structured data—including precise store hours and variant-level stock—providing a frictionless path to purchase.Three supporting layers surround this core. At its center is a brand-specific MCP endpoint for direct querying of availability and purchase paths. This is supported by nightly LLMs.txt maps, JSON-LD for inventory detection, and Schema.org markup for indexability.The result: when a shopper asks an AI assistant to find a product near them, Locally's infrastructure is already speaking the AI's language, with accurate, real-time answers ready to deliver.What Agents Find When They ArriveAgentic Storefronts provides AI agents with everything needed for localized recommendations: UPC-variant inventory; vetted store details; brand-curated fulfillment (BOPIS, ROPIS, Same-Day Delivery); and service attributes like expert credentials.Consider a shopper seeking a roof rack. Without Agentic Storefronts, agents identify the product but cannot confirm local availability. With the platform, the agent verifies in seconds that a retailer 4.2 miles away has the specific kit in stock for same-day delivery, securing the sale for the brand and dealer.The result is a local dealer network that is as visible and actionable to AI agents as the largest e-commerce platforms, while remaining fully controlled by the brand."Most brands have no idea how often AI agents visit their product pages and leave empty-handed," said Billy McKee, President of Locally. "The brand's competitive landscape has fundamentally changed. If an AI agent can't find verified, real-time local inventory, the brand immediately loses the customer and the relationship. Agentic Storefronts is the answer: it feeds the agent the structured data it needs, keeping the transaction inside the authorized dealer network. We spent a decade building the network of 65,000 retailers. All brands have to do is activate the storefront. The infrastructure is our problem. The market advantage is theirs."The Scale AdvantageBrands possess a massive delivery footprint through partners that often remains invisible. Through Locally's 65,000 retailers, a brand with 220 stores can reach 90% of the U.S. population. Agentic Storefronts broadcasts this retail footprint, allowing brands to compete with major marketplaces for local intent queries.A New Model for Retail CommerceThis product closes a gap where standard optimization tools fail. Locally’s decade-old infrastructure of direct inventory connections is essential for providing the real-time local answers that AI agents require.Analytics and AttributionLocally’s intelligence layer distinguishes AI traffic from human activity, providing brands with insights into agent-crawling frequency, inventory queries, and AI-sourced funnel flow, alongside traditional attribution data.AvailabilityAgentic Storefronts is available now for brand clients on the Locally platform. Brands interested in activating Agentic Storefronts can contact Locally at join.locally.com.About LocallyLocally is revolutionizing retail with the leading Online-to-Offline Marketplace, seamlessly merging the online and offline shopping worlds. Our platform empowers millions of shoppers by connecting them to real-time inventory from over 65,000 local retailers worldwide, enabling consumers to shop their way while supporting local businesses. Trusted by over 1,000 leading brands, Locally’s technology transforms brands and retailers into a unified marketplace, enhancing visibility and sales across every channel. From intuitive product locators to advanced fulfillment options such as BOPIS, ROPIS, and Same-Day Delivery, Locally integrates effortlessly into e-commerce and mobile experiences, delivering the perfect blend of digital convenience and physical availability. Locally serves an average of 60 million shoppers monthly, redefining the future of retail by bringing brands and retailers together to create unmatched shopping experiences. Learn more at join.locally.com.

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