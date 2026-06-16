STORAGEBLUE AND VERZA TV ANNOUNCE STORAGEPIRATES NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON VERZA TV

Popular Storage-Themed Series Finds New Home on the Fast-Growing Microdrama Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERZA TV , the next-generation streaming platform for premium microdramas and creator content, and StorageBlue, the New York metropolitan area's leading self-storage operator, today announced that StoragePirates is now streaming exclusively on VERZA TV.The move brings the fan-favorite series to VERZA TV's growing library of premium entertainment, making it available to audiences alongside dozens of original microdramas, films, creator-driven content, and exclusive programming.StoragePirates offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the unique and often surprising world of self-storage auctions, abandoned units, hidden treasures, and the colorful personalities who navigate the industry. The series combines real-world discovery, entrepreneurship, and entertainment in a format designed for today's mobile-first audience."StoragePirates has always been about uncovering stories hidden behind locked doors," said Alan Mruvka , Founder and CEO of VERZA TV and StorageBlue. "VERZA was built to bring compelling, engaging content directly to viewers, and StoragePirates is a natural fit for our platform. We are excited to introduce the series to both our existing audience and an entirely new generation of viewers."The announcement represents another step in VERZA TV's broader strategy to expand beyond scripted microdramas and create a diverse content ecosystem featuring original series, creator programming, documentaries, podcasts, and entertainment-focused shows.As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, VERZA TV is focused on providing creators and brands with new distribution opportunities while giving viewers access to premium short-form content across multiple genres."StoragePirates demonstrates that great stories can come from unexpected places," said Larry Namer, Senior Advisor to VERZA TV and Co-Founder of E! Entertainment Television. "Audiences love discovery, mystery, and authentic characters, and that's exactly what this series delivers."The series also highlights the growing intersection between traditional businesses and entertainment-driven storytelling. As brands increasingly seek new ways to engage audiences, content like StoragePirates offers a unique example of how real-world industries can create compelling viewer experiences.StoragePirates is available now exclusively on VERZA TV.About VERZA TVFounded by E! Entertainment Television founder Alan Mruvka, VERZA TV is a next-generation, mobile-first vertical streaming platform redefining how audiences discover and engage with premium short-form content. Launched with an unprecedented 80+ titles, VERZA TV is built for the way content is consumed today, delivering high-quality vertical microdramas and original programming designed specifically for mobile viewing. Positioned as the digital theatre for the next generation, VERZA TV combines premium storytelling with modern mobile technology, creating a platform where cinematic storytelling meets the convenience and accessibility of mobile streaming. In a first for the industry, VERZA TV is expanding beyond a traditional streaming platform into a creator-driven ecosystem, enabling content creators, microdrama creators, and podcasters to upload and monetize their content through a revenue-sharing model in a YouTube-like format where every creator can own their own pay-per-view channel on the VERZA TV platform. This evolution positions VERZA TV at the intersection of streaming, social engagement, and the creator economy, combining the accessibility of user-generated platforms with the premium standards of traditional studios. In another first for the industry, VERZA TV is now adding long-form feature films to its platform. Only on VERZA TV, viewers can now turn their phones horizontally to watch feature films made in the traditional landscape format, allowing independent filmmakers to also stream films on the platform, in the same pay-per-view model. verzatv.com verzatv.io filmologylabs.comAbout StorageBlueStorageBlue is an AI-first self-storage company Serving North Jersey for over 35+ years, providing secure, affordable, and convenient storage solutions for residential and commercial customers. Known for its customer-first approach, StorageBlue offers flexible storage options, competitive pricing, and services designed to make storage simple. With multiple locations throughout New Jersey, StorageBlue helps customers create more space for what matters most.For more information, visit storageblue.com.CONTACTSVERZA TV Founder and CEO Alan Mruvka is available for interviews or comments on request.MediaAllison Reichelallison@verzatv.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.