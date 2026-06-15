AME Trade Mozambique launches the Mozambique International Transport and Logistics Conference & Exhibition 2026

AME Trade Mozambique, in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of Mozambique, has officially announced the launch of Trans-Log Moz 2026 (Mozambique International Transport and Logistics Conference and Exhibition)

AME Trade Mozambique, in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of Mozambique, has officially announced the launch of Trans-Log Moz 2026

MAPUTO, MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Trans-Log Moz Mozambique International Transport and Logistics Conference and Exhibition will take place in Maputo, Mozambique in 4 -5 November 2026, bringing together governments, investors, operators and innovators to unlock the extraordinary potential of one of Africa's fastest-growing transport markets. AME Trade Mozambique, in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of Mozambique, today announced the launch of Trans-Log Moz 2026 — the Mozambique International Transport and Logistics Conference and Exhibition.Scheduled for 4- 5 November 2026 in Maputo, Trans-Log Moz is set to become the definitive annual gathering for transport and logistics professionals, investors, infrastructure developers, technology providers and government decision-makers across Southern Africa.The 2026 conference theme, “From Coast to Corridors: Investing in Mozambique as a Regional Trade Gateway and Transit Hub,” will explore how Mozambique can strengthen its role as a strategic logistics and trade gateway for Southern Africa. Trans-Log Moz 2026 will focus on the major developments shaping Mozambique’s transport and logistics sector, including ports, rail, freight, urban mobility, cross-border trade, and digital transformation.With its strategic location on the Indian Ocean and growing investment in transport infrastructure, Mozambique is strengthening its position as a key regional trade and logistics hub connecting Southern Africa to global markets.Major infrastructure developments are accelerating this momentum, DP World has commenced a US$165 million expansion of the Port of Maputo container terminal, while the World Bank-financed Move Maputo Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) programme is transforming urban mobility across the capital. Significant investment is also being directed toward rail modernisation, corridor development, and LNG-related logistics infrastructure, reinforcing Mozambique’s role as a strategic gateway for regional trade and investment.“Mozambique's transport and logistics sector is at a pivotal moment. The scale of infrastructure investment currently underway — from port expansion and rail rehabilitation to the emerging LNG logistics corridor in Cabo Delgado — demands a world-class platform for dialogue, partnership and commerce. Trans-Log Moz 2026 will be that platform."— Ministry of Transport and Logistics, MozambiqueConference Highlights and Key Themes:Port and corridor development across Maputo, Beira, and NacalaRail modernisation and regional connectivityLNG and energy logistics opportunitiesSmart ports, digitalisation, and transport technologiesPublic-private partnerships and infrastructure investmentAfCFTA and the future of cross-border tradeSustainable and climate-resilient transport infrastructureThe two-day event will feature a high-level conference programme, networking opportunities, and an international exhibition showcasing the latest transport, logistics, and infrastructure solutions.To register for the event or explore speaking, sponsorship, and exhibition opportunities, visit the official Trans-Log Moz website https://translog-moz.com/ . Early Bird registration discounts will be available until 30 June 2026.About Trans-Log Moz 2026Trans-Log Moz (Mozambique International Transport and Logistics Conference and Exhibition) is Mozambique’s premier annual transport and logistics event. Organised by AME Trade Mozambique and supported by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of Mozambique, the event serves as a platform for industry collaboration, investment, and regional trade development.Website: www.translog-moz.com Email: translog@ametrade.orgMedia ContactAME Trade Mozambique — CommunicationsWebsite: www.translog-moz.com Email: translog@ametrade.org

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