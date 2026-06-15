EGLE's Air Quality Division releases 2025 Year in Review

The Air Quality Division (AQD) at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recently issued its 2025 Year in Review.

"As we reflect on 2025 and look ahead to 2026, we are proud of the progress made and energized for the work to come,” said Annette Switzer, AQD director. “The Air Quality Division at EGLE remains steadfast in its mission: making reasoned decisions, serving the public, and fostering open communication with our partners. Above all, we are committed to protecting Michigan’s most valuable resource — clean air.”