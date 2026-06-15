EGLE's Air Quality Division releases 2025 Year in Review
The Air Quality Division (AQD) at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recently issued its 2025 Year in Review.
"As we reflect on 2025 and look ahead to 2026, we are proud of the progress made and energized for the work to come,” said Annette Switzer, AQD director. “The Air Quality Division at EGLE remains steadfast in its mission: making reasoned decisions, serving the public, and fostering open communication with our partners. Above all, we are committed to protecting Michigan’s most valuable resource — clean air.”
- 741 final permit actions
- 885 inspections
- 23 enforcement cases completed
- 370 stack tests
- 167 air monitors at 45 locations
- 17,590 MiEnviro emails
- 52,963 original and revised asbestos notifications
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.