Volusia County’s 2026 Sea Turtle Nesting Season Off to a Historic Start

Posted On: June 15, 2026

Volusia County’s 2026 sea turtle nesting season is off to a record pace, with the highest number of sea turtle nests ever documented at this point in the season.

As of June 11, Volusia County staff and sea turtle monitoring partners have recorded 695 nests, significantly surpassing the previous high for the same point in the nesting season. By comparison, in 2023, Volusia County had documented 444 nests during what would become the record-setting nesting season. That year concluded with 1,516 nests, the highest annual total ever recorded.

Sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31, with activity typically increasing through the summer months. Several species of sea turtles return to Volusia County’s beaches each year to nest, including loggerhead, green, and leatherback. Additionally, five Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nests, considered the world’s rarest and most endangered sea turtle species, have been found so far. The first sea turtle nests of the season are expected to begin hatching later this month.

Volusia County’s beaches provide important nesting habitat for threatened and endangered sea turtles, and County staff and sea turtle monitoring partners work throughout the season to identify, mark, and monitor nests while helping protect nesting turtles and hatchlings. Staff and partners also work to educate and inform coastal property owners, residents, and visitors about ways to help reduce disturbances and support successful nesting throughout the season.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid disturbing marked nesting areas and follow simple steps to help protect nesting sea turtles and hatchlings. Artificial lighting visible from the beach can disorient nesting turtles and hatchlings. This can make it more difficult for hatchlings to safely reach the ocean. Beachgoers are encouraged to remove beach furniture and equipment each evening, fill in holes, flatten sandcastles, properly dispose of trash, and respect posted conservation zones.

The community can stay updated on sea turtle nesting activity throughout the season by visiting www.volusiaseaturtles.org.