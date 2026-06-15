World Business Outlook - Best Mother & Baby Care Brand SEA 2026

Momcozy Wins Best Mother & Baby Care Brand SEA 2026 Award, Recognizing Its Leadership in Maternal and Baby Care Innovation

At Momcozy, we believe that supporting mothers means more than creating products—it means understanding the realities of modern parenthood & helping families thrive through every stage of the journey.” — Ellen Zhou

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy, a leading maternity and baby care brand trusted by more than 5 million mothers worldwide, has been named Best Mother & Baby Care Brand SEA 2026 by World Business Outlook, recognizing the company's commitment to innovation, consumer trust, and its growing influence across Southeast Asia's maternal and baby care landscape.

As families across Southeast Asia increasingly seek products that combine convenience, comfort, and practical innovation, demand for high-quality maternal and baby care solutions continues to grow. From pregnancy and postpartum recovery to breastfeeding, infant feeding, and daily caregiving, modern parents are looking for trusted brands that can support them through every stage of their parenting journey.

Driven by a deep understanding of these evolving needs, Momcozy has built a portfolio of products designed around the realities of modern parenthood. The brand's offerings include its wearable breast pumps, the KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & Dryer, and the versatile 2-in-1 Hip Seat Baby Carrier—innovations created to help simplify everyday parenting while enhancing comfort, convenience, and confidence for families.

Over the past several years, Momcozy has steadily expanded its footprint throughout Southeast Asia, earning the trust of parents through thoughtful product design, continuous innovation, and a customer-first approach. By focusing on real-life parenting challenges and delivering practical solutions, the brand has established itself as one of the region's most recognized names in maternal and baby care.

"At Momcozy, we believe that supporting mothers means more than creating products—it means understanding the realities of modern parenthood and helping families thrive through every stage of the journey," said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. "Receiving this recognition is both an honour and a responsibility. It reflects the confidence that parents across Southeast Asia have placed in our brand and reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation that genuinely improves everyday family life. Every milestone we achieve is rooted in the experiences of the mothers and families we serve, and this award motivates us to continue raising the standard for comfort, convenience, and care. We are deeply grateful for the trust of our community and remain committed to empowering parents to embrace their journey with greater confidence and peace of mind."

The award further reinforces Momcozy's position as one of Southeast Asia's leading maternal and baby care brands. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on expanding access to innovative parenting solutions while continuing to support the evolving needs of families across the region.

Today, Momcozy products are available through the brand's official website, official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, as well as a growing network of maternity, baby specialty, and retail partners throughout Southeast Asia.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million mothers across 80 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.



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