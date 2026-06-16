MATSUMI, a Holographic AI Presence for XR Glasses, Announced at AWE 2026

MATSUMI, a lifelike human presence you see and talk to in XR glasses

MATSUMI, unveiled at AWE 2026: a real-time holographic human presence powered by LLMs, coming to Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest, Snap Specs and Xreal Aura.

For decades we've interacted with AI through screens and keyboards. Today that changes. MATSUMI is the first AI you meet the way you meet a person - present, in your space, and there with you. ” — Maria Vircikova, founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MATSUKO , a holographic presence technology company backed by Cisco Investments and Wayra Telefónica, today announced at AWE 2026 (Augmented World Expo) the launch of MATSUMI, a realistic holographic AI companion for XR glasses and spatial displays. Rather than appearing in a chat window, MATSUMI is rendered as a spatial presence that holds eye contact and shares physical space with the person interacting with it. The launch reflects a shift in how conversational AI is delivered — from text and voice interfaces toward spatial, embodied interaction made possible by the current generation of XR hardware.A Rendered Human Presence, Not an AvatarMATSUMI is built on a patented real-time 3D reconstruction pipeline, which streams photorealistic, spatially-anchored presence in real time. The result is rendered as a person occupying the room rather than text displayed on a screen.Hardware SupportMATSUMI is initially being developed for Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest. Support for Google Xreal Aura (Android XR) and Snap Specs is planned for later in 2026, aligned with the global launches of both platforms.ApplicationsMATSUKO has outlined several use cases for the technology. In a professional setting, the companion can review a daily agenda as a spatially-aware assistant. For travel, a hotel guest wearing XR glasses can be guided through an unfamiliar city in real time. The system can also serve as a conversation partner for rehearsing client meetings with real-time feedback, and as a language-learning aid in which mouth movements and facial expressions remain fully visible. The company also positions the technology for companionship and mental-health support contexts, where embodied presence differs from screen-based interaction.A waitlist for early access is available at matsumi.ai

Meet MATSUMI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.