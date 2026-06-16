MATSUMI, a Holographic AI Presence for XR Glasses, Announced at AWE 2026
MATSUMI, unveiled at AWE 2026: a real-time holographic human presence powered by LLMs, coming to Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest, Snap Specs and Xreal Aura.
A Rendered Human Presence, Not an Avatar
MATSUMI is built on a patented real-time 3D reconstruction pipeline, which streams photorealistic, spatially-anchored presence in real time. The result is rendered as a person occupying the room rather than text displayed on a screen.
Hardware Support
MATSUMI is initially being developed for Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest. Support for Google Xreal Aura (Android XR) and Snap Specs is planned for later in 2026, aligned with the global launches of both platforms.
Applications
MATSUKO has outlined several use cases for the technology. In a professional setting, the companion can review a daily agenda as a spatially-aware assistant. For travel, a hotel guest wearing XR glasses can be guided through an unfamiliar city in real time. The system can also serve as a conversation partner for rehearsing client meetings with real-time feedback, and as a language-learning aid in which mouth movements and facial expressions remain fully visible. The company also positions the technology for companionship and mental-health support contexts, where embodied presence differs from screen-based interaction.
A waitlist for early access is available at matsumi.ai.
Matus Kirchmayer
MATSUKO
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