Gate Escape Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Capital Q® Ventures to Accelerate Airport Expansion

Gate Escape was built to give every traveler access to privacy, comfort, and control while they wait. ” — Scott Norcross, Founder and CEO of Gate Escape

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gate Escape , the premium private airport retreat designed to help travelers work, relax, recharge, and escape terminal congestion, today announced a strategic growth partnership with Capital Q® Ventures Inc . as the company advances its current growth financing initiative and expands into major U.S. airports.The partnership will help accelerate Gate Escape's rollout of premium, private spaces that provide travelers with a comfortable, productive, and entertaining alternative to crowded terminal seating and membership-based airport lounges.As part of its expansion strategy, Gate Escape is currently under construction at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), with the location expected to open later this year. This flagship location represents the first phase of the company's broader national growth initiative."Air travel has become increasingly stressful, crowded, and unpredictable," said Scott Norcross, Founder and CEO of Gate Escape. "Traditional lounges often require membership, elite status, or premium credit cards. Gate Escape was built to give every traveler access to privacy, comfort, and control while they wait. This partnership allows us to accelerate our expansion and bring that experience to more airports across the country."Designed to meet travelers' changing needs, each Gate Escape location features private spaces equipped for work, entertainment, relaxation, and recovery. Amenities will include dual high-resolution monitors, premium noise-canceling headphones, ergonomic seating, access to streaming services and online games, device charging capabilities, and concierge-style support for food and beverage delivery from terminal vendors.According to industry research, overcrowding remains one of the most common traveler frustrations. Gate Escape addresses this challenge by providing private, on-demand spaces that allow travelers to work, recharge, or simply unwind before their flight."Gate Escape is addressing a universal challenge faced by millions of travelers every day," said Trip McCaffrey, Executive Director of Venture Capital, Capital QVentures Inc. "The company has developed an innovative, scalable solution that improves the airport experience while creating a compelling growth opportunity. We are excited to support Scott and his team as they expand into major airports nationwide."In the future, travelers can reserve Gate Escape spaces in advance through the company's website and mobile app or book on demand while at participating airport locations.For more information, visit www.gateescape.com About Gate EscapeGate Escape is redefining the airport experience through premium, private spaces located directly inside airport terminals. Designed for productivity, relaxation, entertainment, and comfort, Gate Escape empowers travelers to take control of how they spend their time between flights—without memberships, status requirements, or exclusive access restrictions.About Capital QVentures Inc.Founded in 2017, Capital QVentures Inc. is a Florida-based firm specializing in alternative investments through its Full-Stack and Tri-Party Venture Funds. The firm provides financing and operational support via the Capital QVelocity platform, focusing on building and scaling emerging companies to deliver risk adjusted performance.

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