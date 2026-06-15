Compliance Experts to Address HIPAA, CMMC, and 2027 Regulatory Changes Impacting Businesses
Denver Business Compliance Happy Hour for business leaders to network with experts and understand the changes coming regarding AI and compliance regulations
eCreek IT Solutions: Celebrating 20 years of empowering Colorado businesses and non-profits with expert IT support and cybersecurity services.
Compliance experts discuss HIPAA, CMMC, AI governance, cybersecurity, and upcoming 2027 regulations at eCreek IT's Denver executive event.
The event will feature a panel of experienced compliance and cybersecurity experts discussing the latest developments surrounding HIPAA and CMMC compliance, Cybersecurity), emerging AI governance concerns, and regulatory changes expected to impact businesses through 2027. Attendees will gain practical insights into risk management strategies, compliance readiness, and the steps organizations should take today to avoid costly penalties and operational disruptions tomorrow.
Hosted in an engaging happy hour setting, the event is designed to encourage meaningful conversations and peer networking among executives, business owners, IT leaders, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, and other regulated industries navigating increasingly complex compliance requirements.
"Many organizations know compliance is important, but they often struggle to understand what changes are coming and how those changes will affect their operations," said Elan Jones, Director of Business Development at eCreek IT. "This event provides business leaders with direct access to experts who are actively helping organizations prepare for evolving HIPAA requirements, CMMC implementation, cybersecurity mandates, and future regulatory expectations."
Key discussion topics include:
• HIPAA compliance and healthcare cybersecurity risks
• CMMC requirements and readiness strategies for government contractors and manufacturers
• Emerging regulatory developments expected to take effect through 2027
• AI governance, security, and compliance considerations
Unlike traditional conferences, the Compliance Briefing & Happy Hour is intentionally limited in attendance to foster candid discussions, high-value networking, and direct engagement with subject matter experts.
Event Details
Event: Colorado Business Risk & Compliance Briefing Happy Hour
Date: June 18, 2026
Location: Culinary Dropout, Denver, Colorado
Hosted By: eCreek IT
Attendance is limited to maintain an interactive discussion. Request an invitation to join.
Organizations interested in attending or learning more about future compliance-focused events should contact Megan at megan@ecreekit.com.
Additional event information is available at: https://www.ecreekit.com/compliance-briefing-event/
About eCreek IT
eCreek IT helps Colorado businesses strengthen cybersecurity, improve operational resilience, and meet complex regulatory requirements through managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, compliance consulting, AI implementation and strategic technology guidance. With expertise spanning HIPAA, CMMC, NIST, and other regulatory frameworks, eCreek partners with organizations to reduce risk, protect critical data, and navigate evolving compliance challenges.
megan hymanson
eCreek IT
megan@ecreekit.com
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