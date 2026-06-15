Compliance Experts to Address HIPAA, CMMC, and 2027 Regulatory Changes Impacting Businesses

Denver Business Compliance Happy Hour for business leaders to network with experts and understand the changes coming regarding AI and compliance regulations eCreek IT Solutions: Celebrating 20 years of empowering Colorado businesses and non-profits with expert IT support and cybersecurity services. eCreek IT Solutions: Celebrating 2nd year on Inc5000 fastest growing companies list

Compliance experts discuss HIPAA, CMMC, AI governance, cybersecurity, and upcoming 2027 regulations at eCreek IT's Denver executive event.

This event provides business leaders with direct access to experts who are actively helping organizations prepare for evolving HIPAA and CMMC requirements, and future regulatory expectations."” — Elan Jones

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As regulatory requirements continue to evolve and cybersecurity threats grow increasingly sophisticated, eCreek IT is bringing together business leaders, compliance professionals, and industry experts for an exclusive Compliance Briefing & Happy Hour designed to help organizations prepare for the compliance challenges ahead.The event will feature a panel of experienced compliance and cybersecurity experts discussing the latest developments surrounding HIPAA and CMMC compliance, Cybersecurity), emerging AI governance concerns, and regulatory changes expected to impact businesses through 2027. Attendees will gain practical insights into risk management strategies, compliance readiness, and the steps organizations should take today to avoid costly penalties and operational disruptions tomorrow.Hosted in an engaging happy hour setting, the event is designed to encourage meaningful conversations and peer networking among executives, business owners, IT leaders, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, and other regulated industries navigating increasingly complex compliance requirements."Many organizations know compliance is important, but they often struggle to understand what changes are coming and how those changes will affect their operations," said Elan Jones, Director of Business Development at eCreek IT. "This event provides business leaders with direct access to experts who are actively helping organizations prepare for evolving HIPAA requirements, CMMC implementation, cybersecurity mandates, and future regulatory expectations."Key discussion topics include:• HIPAA compliance and healthcare cybersecurity risks• CMMC requirements and readiness strategies for government contractors and manufacturers• Emerging regulatory developments expected to take effect through 2027• AI governance, security, and compliance considerationsUnlike traditional conferences, the Compliance Briefing & Happy Hour is intentionally limited in attendance to foster candid discussions, high-value networking, and direct engagement with subject matter experts.Event DetailsEvent: Colorado Business Risk & Compliance Briefing Happy HourDate: June 18, 2026Location: Culinary Dropout, Denver, ColoradoHosted By: eCreek ITAttendance is limited to maintain an interactive discussion. Request an invitation to join.Organizations interested in attending or learning more about future compliance-focused events should contact Megan at megan@ecreekit.com.Additional event information is available at: https://www.ecreekit.com/compliance-briefing-event/ About eCreek ITeCreek IT helps Colorado businesses strengthen cybersecurity, improve operational resilience, and meet complex regulatory requirements through managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, compliance consulting, AI implementation and strategic technology guidance. With expertise spanning HIPAA, CMMC, NIST, and other regulatory frameworks, eCreek partners with organizations to reduce risk, protect critical data, and navigate evolving compliance challenges.

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