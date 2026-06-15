AdForum Launches Ask Maud, an AI-Powered Research Assistant Built on 25 Years of Advertising Intelligence

Headline introduces Ask Maud as a research tool for the marketing industry

The new platform enables agencies, brands and strategists to search, analyse and learn from more than two decades of global advertising work

Ask Maud literally allows users to have a conversation with 25 years of advertising intelligence” — Philippe Paget, CEO

PARIS, FRANCE, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdForum has announced the launch of Ask Maud , a new AI-powered research assistant that transforms the company’s extensive advertising archive into a conversational intelligence platform for agencies, brands, consultants and strategists.Built on AdForum’s database of more than 250,000 campaigns, 50,000 agencies and 25 years of curated industry data, Ask Maud allows users to explore advertising trends, benchmark competitors, identify creative strategies and uncover campaign precedents using natural language queries.Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Ask Maud is designed specifically for the advertising industry. Every response is grounded in AdForum’s archive and links back to source material, including campaign case studies, agency credits, award recognition and historical context.AdForum CEO Philippe Paget comments: “Everyone now has access to AI, but most AI systems know very little about advertising. We realized our greatest asset wasn’t simply the archive itself, but the knowledge embedded inside it. Ask Maud literally allows users to have a conversation with 25 years of advertising intelligence.”AdForum believes Ask Maud represents a new way to access industry knowledge: combining the speed and flexibility of AI with the reliability of a professionally curated advertising archive.Users can ask questions such as: Which challenger brands have successfully disrupted a category? How have brands communicated sustainability to Gen Z? What creative approaches are currently winning in automotive marketing? Ask Maud returns evidence-based answers supported by campaigns, agencies, dates, markets and case studies.For agencies, Ask Maud helps accelerate new business research, strategic planning and creative development by finding relevant precedents and market examples in seconds.For brands, it offers a way to evaluate agency performance, analyse competitive activity and identify successful work across categories and markets.AdForum’s editorial team has spent more than two decades cataloguing and organising advertising work from around the world, creating a structured and credited archive that spans more than 100 global and regional award shows.Every campaign in the database is linked to the agencies, creatives, directors and production companies behind it, giving users a level of transparency and attribution that’s often missing from AI-generated research.AskMaud is available now. What the launch video here.For more information or to book a demonstration, visit askmaud.com.About AdForumFounded in 1999, AdForum is one of the advertising industry's leading global resources, connecting agencies, brands and marketing professionals through campaign archives, agency profiles, award data, industry intelligence and research tools. Its database contains more than 200,000 campaigns and 50,000 agencies from around the world.For press inquiries:julie@adforum.com, Communication and Project Management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.