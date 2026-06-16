US FUSION & Specialty Construction to Showcase Specialty Plastics Fabrication and Piping Solutions at EPC Show 2026

Employee-owned specialty plastics contractor to exhibit at Booth Q14 during the Energy Projects Conference & Expo, June 16–17 in Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As billions of dollars in LNG, petrochemical, power generation, and data center infrastructure projects continue moving into execution across North America, US FUSION & Specialty Construction will showcase its specialty plastics fabrication and piping solutions at the 2026 Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show), June 16–17 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Visitors can meet the US FUSION team at Booth Q14, where the company will connect with EPC contractors, project owners, procurement teams, and construction managers seeking reliable specialty plastics construction solutions for complex capital projects.

“With project schedules becoming increasingly aggressive across the energy and industrial sectors, owners and EPC firms need partners who can deliver quality, speed, and accountability,” said Dustin Miller, President, US FUSION & Specialty Construction. “EPC Show gives us an opportunity to demonstrate how our fabrication capabilities, experienced field crews, and quality-controlled processes help clients reduce risk and keep projects moving forward.”

Founded in 1989, US FUSION & Specialty Construction is a 100% employee-owned specialty plastics contractor headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The company provides turnkey specialty plastics piping systems, custom HDPE pipe spool fabrication, plastic fusion services, geosynthetic containment solutions, and specialty construction support for clients across the LNG, petrochemical, refining, power, manufacturing, municipal, government, and data center sectors.

At EPC Show 2026, US FUSION will highlight its full range of capabilities, including:

• HDPE, polypropylene, and PVDF piping systems

• Custom spool fabrication and welded plastic components

• Plastic fusion services

• Geosynthetic and secondary containment systems

• PROTEX™ liners and protective matting solutions

• Erosion control systems

• Quality-controlled fabrication with serialized traceability documentation

Operating from its Baton Rouge fabrication facility with 24/7 field deployment capability, US FUSION supports projects throughout Louisiana, Texas, the Gulf South, and industrial markets nationwide.

Recent project experience includes a major LNG export facility in Cameron, Louisiana, where the company fabricated and delivered 384 custom piping spools, completed 1,555 fusion welds, coordinated 56 shipments, and successfully delivered the scope ahead of schedule while meeting third-party inspection requirements managed through Worley.

“EPC Show brings together many of the decision-makers responsible for the next generation of energy infrastructure,” added Dustin Miller, President .”We’re excited to discuss how specialty plastics systems can help improve reliability, reduce maintenance requirements, and support long-term project performance.”

The Energy Projects Conference & Expo is expected to bring together thousands of engineering, procurement, construction, and project management professionals from across the global energy sector.

Visit US FUSION & Specialty Construction at Booth Q14

Attendees can visit Booth Q14 during the conference on June 16–17 to learn more about the company’s specialty plastics fabrication, piping systems, containment solutions, and field construction capabilities.

About US FUSION & Specialty Construction

US FUSION & Specialty Construction is a 100% employee-owned specialty plastics contractor based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, founded in 1989 with more than 35 years of experience in specialty plastics piping systems, custom spool fabrication, plastic fusion, geosynthetic containment, secondary containment, and erosion control. The company serves clients in the energy, LNG, petrochemical, refining, power, data center, manufacturing, municipal, and government sectors across the Gulf South and nationally. US FUSION & Specialty Construction maintains a full-service fabrication shop in Baton Rouge capable of producing piping spools and specialty components in HDPE, polypropylene, PVDF, and other welded plastic materials, with 24/7 field crews available for both planned scopes and emergency response. Project experience includes major LNG export infrastructure in Cameron, Louisiana, and DOE-affiliated work at the Savannah River Site. US FUSION & Specialty Construction’s sister division, US RUBBER & Specialty Applications, provides industrial rubber lining and specialty lining systems for tanks, vessels, and piping.

For more information, visit www.USFusion.com

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