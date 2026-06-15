New Jersey Physicians Invited to Virtual Discussion on Toxins, Inflammation, and Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

MDLifespan and Town & Country Compounding Pharmacy Invite Physicians Across New Jersey, New York, and the Tri-State Region to a Live Clinical Discussion.

This webinar provides an opportunity to learn from experts, ask questions, and better understand an area of growing interest among both physicians and patients” — John Herr, CEO of Town & Country Compounding Pharmacy

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing concerns about environmental contamination, PFAS exposure, and chronic disease are prompting new conversations among healthcare providers throughout New Jersey and the Tri-State region.Against that backdrop, MDLifespan ( www.mdlifespan.com/newjersey ) and Town & Country Compounding Pharmacy ( www.tccompound.com/ ) will host a complimentary physician-focused educational webinar examining the relationship between environmental toxin burden, chronic inflammation, and Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE).The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 12:00 PM EST and will feature Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan.Register Now: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2017815367661/WN_I9KqrjjATw6ek8gQYLO87g Why Are Environmental Toxins Becoming a Growing Concern in New Jersey?The webinar comes as New Jersey residents and healthcare professionals are paying closer attention to environmental health issues across the state.In April, state officials announced an investigation into a potential cancer cluster in Keyport, New Jersey, where residents have raised concerns about elevated cancer rates near a former landfill site containing contaminants that reportedly include benzene, lead, arsenic, PCBs, and other industrial pollutants.The investigation is the latest reminder of New Jersey's long history with industrial contamination, chemical manufacturing, drinking water concerns, and environmental remediation efforts.At the same time, awareness continues to grow around PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which have been detected in water systems throughout the United States and have become a significant public health focus. New Jersey was among the first states in the nation to establish enforceable drinking water standards for PFAS compounds and continues to lead efforts around environmental monitoring and public health protection.What Are Physicians Seeing in Patients Across the Tri-State Region?For many healthcare providers, environmental exposures are no longer viewed solely as public policy issues.Increasingly, patients are asking physicians about potential links between environmental toxins, inflammation, immune health, cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, and other chronic health concerns.As awareness grows, many clinicians are seeking evidence-based educational resources that help them better understand the role environmental exposures may play in complex patient presentations."Environmental health has become an increasingly important part of the clinical conversation," said Dr. Paul Savage. "Patients are asking thoughtful questions about toxins, inflammation, and long-term wellness. Our goal is to provide physicians with a practical educational forum to better understand the science, the evidence, and the clinical considerations surrounding Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange."What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is a physician-led protocol that removes and replaces a portion of a patient's plasma.During the webinar, Dr. Savage will review:The mechanism and rationale behind Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeEnvironmental toxin exposure and chronic inflammatory burdenBiomarker-driven clinical evaluation frameworksPatient selection and referral considerationsSafety protocols and structureCurrent areas of physician interest and ongoing researchMDLifespan's collaborative referral modelThe session is intended as a clinical education program and will include a live physician Q&A.How Are PFAS, Industrial Chemicals, and Environmental Exposures Impacting Public Health?Environmental health concerns continue to evolve throughout the Northeast.Healthcare providers are increasingly encountering patients with questions about PFAS exposure, mold, heavy metals, air pollution, industrial chemicals, and other environmental factors that may contribute to inflammatory burden.While scientific understanding continues to advance, interest in environmental medicine, exposure assessment, and personalized healthcare strategies has grown significantly among both physicians and patients.The webinar will explore these topics within a broader discussion of environmental health, biomarker testing, and emerging clinical approaches.Why Should Physicians Attend This Educational Webinar?According to organizers, the webinar is designed to provide physicians with practical, clinically relevant information that can support conversations with patients seeking answers about environmental health concerns."At Town & Country Compounding Pharmacy, we work closely with practitioners who are looking for innovative, evidence-informed approaches to patient care," said John Herr, RPh, CEO of Town & Country Compounding Pharmacy. "This webinar provides an opportunity to learn from experts, ask questions, and better understand an area of growing interest among both physicians and patients."The event is open to physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other licensed healthcare professionals throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and the surrounding Tri-State region.How Does MDLifespan's Collaborative Physician Referral Model Work?MDLifespan functions as a specialized extension of care focused exclusively on Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange.Referring providers maintain oversight of their patients' broader care plans while receiving communication, clinical observations, and biomarker reporting after the protocol process.The educational session will conclude with a live question-and-answer discussion with Dr. Savage.Event Details: Physician Webinar on Surviving a Toxic WorldPhysician's Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeDate: Tuesday, June 16, 2026Time: 12:00 PM ESTFormat: Virtual Educational WebinarHealthcare providers interested in attending may register using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2017815367661/WN_I9KqrjjATw6ek8gQYLO87g For additional information about MDLifespan's New Jersey location and physician resources, visit www.mdlifespan.com/newjersey About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.About Town & Country PharmacyTown & Country Compounding is a triple-accredited specialty compounding pharmacy located in Ramsey, NJ, licensed to serve patients across multiple states. With a focus on personalized medicine, the pharmacy specializes in customized formulations across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including hormone health, IV therapy, pain management, ophthalmology, veterinary care, and more. Town & Country's clinical team works closely with prescribers and patients to develop individualized solutions that address unique needs and go beyond what commercial pharmaceuticals can offer. For more information, visit www.tccompounding.com

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