OneHolo.ai Is Live and Now Taking Pre-Registrations for Its Human-Like Holographic Front-Desk Operations Platform

Healthcare Agent OneHolo AIs

AI-powered customer-facing platform designed to support reception, scheduling, intake, communication, payment routing, and front-desk workflow support.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneHolo.ai, a Delaware corporation, announced that OneHolo.ai is now live and accepting pre-registrations for its human-like holographic customer-facing front-desk operations platform for dental, medical, med spa, wellness, hospitality, and service-based businesses.OneHolo.ai is being developed as a next-generation reception desk and customer service technology that combines artificial intelligence, workflow automation, business-specific configuration, human escalation, and optional holographic or avatar-based presentation. The platform is designed around a human-like AI front desk presence positioned at the point of customer interaction to assist with routine yet important operational workflows.The company’s first healthcare agent, TALA, is designed for healthcare-facing environments where patients and customers need a more responsive, guided, and human-like front-desk experience. TALA is intended to support healthcare organizations with routine communication, appointment support, insurance and payment direction, treatment education, care navigation, practice information, and appropriate escalation to office staff.TALA, the Healthcare Agent of OneHolo.ai, is designed to support customer and patient-facing workflows across healthcare practices.The platform is intended to support greeting, inquiry capture, scheduling requests, check-in and check-out assistance, intake and forms guidance, payment and financing direction, phone and email workflow support, approved customer or patient education, frequently asked questions, after-hours responsiveness, and escalation to human staff when sensitive, clinical, urgent, financial, complaint-related, or uncertain matters require human attention.“OneHolo.ai is being built around a practical business reality: the front desk is one of the most important, most overloaded, and most under-supported areas of a customer-facing business,” said Dr. Kianor Shah, founder of OneHolo.ai. “Calls are missed, forms create friction, patients and customers wait for basic guidance, staff are pulled in multiple directions, and businesses lose opportunities because they cannot respond fast enough. OneHolo.ai is designed to create an intelligent, more human-like operating layer at the reception and front desk.”While the company’s early commercialization focus is expected to begin with dental, medical, and healthcare-adjacent offices, OneHolo.ai is positioned as a broader customer-facing operations platform . Similar operational needs exist across med spas, wellness centers, salons, hospitality desks, retail service environments, professional-service offices, education centers, real estate offices, and other businesses where responsiveness, service consistency, scheduling, intake, payments, and customer education affect revenue and reputation.The OneHolo.ai model includes hardware or approved deployment equipment, AI customer-operations software, implementation support, configuration, integration planning with applicable management or customer software, onboarding, training, workflow setup, customer support, and ongoing optimization. The platform is expected to support deployment across multiple interfaces, including holographic displays, avatars, kiosks, touchscreens, web, phone, text, and other customer service channels, depending on the business environment.OneHolo.ai is positioned as a human-like customer-experience platform capable of handling calls, messages, payments, scheduling, forms, documents, analytics, voice or touch interactions, and human escalation.OneHolo.ai has entered beta-stage development and workflow testing, with the platform designed to help businesses reduce front-desk friction, improve responsiveness, and support operating efficiency. Pre-registration is now open at OneHolo.ai for businesses interested in early access, founder-practice pilot opportunities, workflow discovery, beta testing, and future deployment options.The platform is not intended to replace professional judgment, licensed care, or human accountability. Its intended operating model includes appropriate escalation pathways so that human staff remain responsible for sensitive, uncertain, regulated, urgent, clinical, complaint-related, or high-discretion matters.OneHolo.ai’s tagline, “One Hologram That Does It All,” reflects the company’s vision of a single customer-facing AI presence capable of supporting multiple front-desk and service workflows while preserving human staff for higher-value interactions.AVAILABLE IN ALL LANGUAGES AND MOST DIALECTS AND FOR ANY BUSINESS WITH CUSTOMER-FACING OPERATIONS.About OneHolo.aiOneHolo.ai is developing an AI-powered, human-like customer-facing operations platform for businesses that rely on front-desk responsiveness, scheduling, intake, payment routing, customer education, communication, and workflow consistency. The company is initially focused on healthcare and service businesses, with a broader vision to support customer-facing operations across multiple industries.Forward-Looking StatementThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding OneHolo.ai’s anticipated platform, launch plans, product capabilities, early-access registration, pilot opportunities, and market strategy. Actual features, timing, availability, performance, integrations, pricing, and commercial terms may differ.OneHolo.ai does not provide medical, dental, legal, financial, or other licensed professional services. Any use in regulated environments should be subject to applicable legal, privacy, security, and professional review.Media and Business InquiriesHello@OneHolo.aiWebsite: OneHolo.aiLocation: Wilmington, Delaware

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