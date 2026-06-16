Mount Juliet Couple Brings Break Coffee Co. To Nashville

Mount Juliet Entrepreneurs Work To Rid Middle Tennessee of Bad Office Coffee

We invested in Break Coffee because the brand aligns with what we believe local businesses are looking for: high-quality coffee, modern equipment, dependable service, and a better overall experience.” — Dan White, Break Coffee Co. of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break Coffee Co. , the Australian-born office coffee franchisor, has expanded in Tennessee with its newest franchisee, Mount Juliet residents Dan and Linh White.Break Coffee solves the problem of bad office coffee and lost productivity from staff stepping out on coffee runs, by equipping workplaces and other venues with automated bean-to-cup espresso systems and its own 100% Arabica blends, paired with concierge-style weekly service.Dan and Linh White, who live in Mount Juliet, bring strong backgrounds in leadership, business operations, customer partnerships, team development, and a love of coffee to the launch of Break Coffee of Nashville. Together, the couple is approaching this new venture with humility, energy, and a hands-on commitment to service. Their goal is simple: build Break Coffee of Nashville the right way, earn trust one customer at a time, and provide local businesses with café-quality coffee, dependable service, and a better workplace coffee experience.“We invested in Break Coffee because the brand aligns with what we believe local businesses are looking for: high-quality coffee, modern equipment, dependable service, and a better overall experience for employees and guests,” Dan said. “It also gives us the opportunity to combine our business and operations background with something personal, community-focused, and service-driven. We believe Break Coffee is a strong fit for Nashville because this market values quality, hospitality, and connection.”Company clients, and their teams of employees, get café-quality cappuccinos, lattes, and other specialty coffee drinks without upfront equipment purchases or single-use waste.“Our unique service delivers a premium ‘coffee-as-a-service’ experience to a company’s bottom line through improved productivity and morale,” said Break Coffee CEO Joshua Kovacs, who is also President and Co-Founder of Oakscale Franchise Partners , a franchise sales organization that helps franchisors and franchisees build and scale successful franchise systems. “Forget about the lost time and effort spent on stale company coffee and misguided coffee runs under deadline. Break Coffee is bringing relief throughout the country.”Break Coffee’s new Nashville territory will be supported by a strong operations team.Dan is a United States Naval Academy graduate and former U.S. Naval Officer with more than 17 years of leadership experience across the military, Fortune 500 companies, global manufacturing, commercial operations, and multi-site business management. His background includes leading large teams, full P&L responsibility, and building high-performing organizations focused on service, execution, and continuous improvement.Linh currently serves as a Global Account Manager in the healthcare manufacturing industry, where she works closely with customers, operations teams, supply chain partners, and executive leadership to strengthen relationships and support long-term business growth.Break Coffee of Nashville will serve the greater Nashville metro area, including Nashville, Hendersonville, Hermitage, Mount Juliet, Lebanon, Belle Meade, Franklin, Brentwood, Berry Hill, Oak Hill, Smyrna, as well as surrounding communities.5-Star Concierge Coffee ServiceAs part of the 5-star Coffee Concierge service, Break Coffee machines are cleaned on a weekly basis by its trained staff.Businesses are not forced into signing long-term contracts. Break Coffee owns the coffee machines and only charges for the coffee consumed on a weekly basis—saving companies about one-third of the typical cost associated with similar services.To let teams sample the service with no obligation, Break Coffee offers a two-week trial that includes delivery and installation, coffee for the trial period, and pickup if you decide not to continue—at no cost.“The most compelling part of Break Coffee is the ability to bring a true café-quality coffee experience directly into the workplace,” Dan said. “We were also drawn to the brand’s focus on service, simplicity, and creating a better daily experience for employees.”“For us, this is more than placing coffee machines,” Dan added. “It is about helping businesses create a space where employees feel valued, visitors feel welcomed, and teams have a reason to pause, connect, and recharge.”Unmatched Support for FranchiseesBreak Coffee Co. offers invaluable, immediate operations training for franchisees, who begin with two days of in-house training that allows them to start operating. Then, franchisees will receive coaching while working the first three weeks, learning the skills of a location sourcing assistant, reporting their findings on a daily basis to an area representative with expertise in the target area.The franchise provides many benefits to franchisees:Flexible Schedules: Break Coffee’s business model allows franchisees to work 30-60 minutes per client per week, excluding travel time, for about one to three days a week.Award-Winning Franchise: Break Coffee was voted in the Top 20 franchises by FranchiseHelp. The business model requires no office space, no warehousing, no employees and no set work schedule.Systemized Approach: Break Coffee helps franchisees develop a business plan and trains them on how to operate and service the machines in a quick and easy, structured manner.“We are excited to bring our combined experience in leadership, customer service, business operations, and relationship management to Break Coffee of Nashville,” Dan said. “As local residents and new business owners, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve this community and build meaningful partnerships with businesses across the greater Nashville area. We are especially excited to support companies that want to invest in their employees, improve the workplace experience, and be part of Nashville’s growing coffee culture.”If you are a business owner looking to connect with Dan or Linh, you can reach them via email at Dan.White@breakcoffeeco.com or Linh.Tran@breakcoffeeco.com.If you would like more information about the Break Coffee franchise opportunity, please email Anthony Spagnola at anthony@oakscale.com.###About Break Coffee Co.Break Coffee Co. is revolutionizing the breakroom by providing premium, café-quality coffee experiences to offices and businesses. With a focus on high-tech brewing equipment, locally roasted beans, and a hassle-free service model for employers, Break Coffee Co. offers franchisees a scalable, B2B business model with recurring revenue. For more information, email or visit the company’s website.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

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