Carol Register Launches The Carol Register Show on YouTube Amid a Season of National Speaking Engagements

Carol Register at Secret Knock, the exclusive invitation-only networking event. Carol Register takes the stage at DigiFest®, hosted by JDS Creative Academy. Carol Register celebrates 10 years of DigiFest® Temecula. Carol Register celebrates with fellow creatives and the #JDSFamily at DigiFest® Temecula. Carol Register joins a business panel at the entrepreneur and franchise expo in Fort Lauderdale.

The creator of The Neurowealth Method™ and founder of La Colina Retreats debuts her new show while bringing her message to stages across the country.

Wealth without peace, joy, and fulfillment isn't true success. The new show is another way to bring that conversation to more people, wherever they are.” — Carol Register

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol Register, SINC Certified Master Neurocoach™, creator of The Neurowealth Method™, and founder of La Colina Retreats, has launched The Carol Register Show, now streaming exclusively on YouTube. The debut caps a season of national visibility for Register, who has spent the spring of 2026 speaking at summits, sponsoring events, and attending industry functions while promoting her new show, The Neurowealth Method™, and her invitation-only retreats in Chile's Lake District.

Register is the creator of The Neurowealth Method™, which combines neuroscience and aligned, subconscious rewiring to help leaders build sustainable wealth. The new show extends that work to a wider audience, while she continues to co-host Unleashed & Unstoppable, recently celebrating its four-year anniversary, and Movie Reviews and More.

"Wealth without peace, joy, and fulfillment isn't true success," said Register. "The new show is another way to bring that conversation to more people, wherever they are."

Speaking Engagements:

- Entrepreneur & Franchise Expo, Fort Lauderdale (May)

- Leadership Week for the LA Tribune (May)

- Powerteam International VIP Luncheon, Orlando (June)

- Powerteam International Rainmaker Summit on Neurowealth (June)

- Ultimate Wealth Camp, Chicago (June)

- ICON Speaker Program, Chicago (June)

Featured Appearances & Industry Events:

- Secret Knock, San Diego (March)

- Digifest, Temecula (April)

- Private Formula One Event by Powerteam International & MSX (May)

- Powerteam International VIP Luncheons, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa (May–June)

- Billionaire's Private Dinner, Tampa (June)

- Bentonville Film Festival founded by Geena Davis (June)

- Powerteam International Rainmaker Summit, Chicago (June)

Media & Milestones:

- Launch of The Carol Register Show, launches exclusively on YouTube (May)

- Four-Year Celebration of the Unleashed & Unstoppable podcast (May)

- Military Spotlight inaugural feature on Movie Reviews and More (June)

- La Colina Retreats served as a sponsor of Heather Marianna's “A Toast to Hollywood” 2026 gifting suite (March)

In addition to her speaking and media presence, Register continues to mentor a global community of leaders, with a particular focus on women scaling to seven figures and beyond, and to lead immersive transformational experiences at La Colina Retreats. Her work integrates neuroscience, subconscious reprogramming, and wealth strategy through her proprietary framework: “Restore, Rewire, Renew.”

About Carol Register

Carol Register is the creator of The Neurowealth Method™, a SINC Certified Master Neurocoach™, international speaker, investor, and founder of La Colina Retreats. She hosts The Carol Register Show on YouTube and co-hosts the podcasts Unleashed & Unstoppable and Movie Reviews and More, and has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX. Through her mentoring programs and invitation-only retreats in Chile's Lake District, Register guides high-achieving leaders into sustainable, aligned growth where abundance and fulfillment meet. Learn more at www.successuniquelyyours.com or connect on Instagram @neurocoachcarol and @lacolinaretreats.

Media Contact:

Meredith Corning

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorning

www.meredithcorningpr.com

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