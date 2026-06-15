A Gathering of Faith and Fellowship: The National Day of Prayer Luncheon

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Chaplain Office hosted a National Day of Prayer luncheon June 10, in the Heaton auditorium.

The National Day of Prayer (NDOP) is an annual observance help during the first week of May, inviting people of all faiths to unite in prayer for the nation, its leaders, and the communities.

Chaplain (Maj.) Randy Croel, chief of the clinical pastoral division at LRMC, acknowledged the schedule change.

“Operational commitments required us to adjust the date of our National Day of Prayer observance from its traditional May 7th date, but its significance remains unchanged,” said Croel. “This year's theme focuses on glorifying God and seeking his wisdom. Let us take this opportunity to come together as a team, reflect, and renew our focus.”

The event offered a well-deserved pause from the daily mission, bringing service members, Department of War civilians, and local nationals together to connect and find inspiration.

“The National Day of Prayer provides an opportunity for personnel to pause from the demands of daily operations and reflect on the values, beliefs, and sources of strength that sustain them,” said Croel. “Spiritual readiness is one of the key components of overall readiness, and events like this encourage reflection, connection, and resilience.”

He stated that taking time to pray, meditate, or simply gather in fellowship helps strengthen individuals and reinforces our commitment to caring for the whole person: mind, body, and spirit.

A particularly moving moment followed as the room stood united for the playing of the German and U.S. national anthems. Hearing both anthems played side by side was a powerful tribute to our host nation, highlighting our enduring partnership and the deep bonds that connect our two countries.

Following the anthems, a thoughtful invocation was delivered by Chaplain Joseph Trahan, senior clinician, LRMC, setting a tone of gratitude and community spirit. The event served as a profound reminder of why we gather to support one another and our shared mission. It helped center the room, offering a moment of quiet reflection and spiritual grounding before the meal and the main program began.

Members of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band provided exceptional musical accompaniment throughout the observance.

“Hearing the music drift down the hallways really put a smile on my face," said Emily Diemer, with LRMC’s Nutritional Medicine. "It sounded beautiful and absolutely made my day.”

The highlight of the luncheon was undoubtedly the keynote address. Chaplain Jonathan Fowler, command chaplain, Army Medical Readiness Command Europe and the Director of Religious Support for Defense Health Network Europe, delivered a deeply inspiring and relatable message that resonated with everyone in attendance.

The remarks focused on the strength we draw from our faith, our community, and our dedication to service, leaving the audience with plenty to think about as they return to their daily duties.

To cap off the inspiring words, LTC Christopher Alferez, commander, Medical Readiness Battalion-Rhineland Pfalz took the stage to present a special award of appreciation to the keynote speaker. It was a fitting conclusion to the address, honoring the speaker’s profound insights and contribution to the impactful event.

The luncheon was filled with great food, engaging conversations, and a renewed sense of community.

Croel took the opportunity to remind attendees of the teams purpose.

“The Clinical Pastoral Division is here to support everyone, regardless of faith background or religious preference,” said Croel. “Our mission is to provide opportunities for spiritual growth, confidential counseling, crisis support, and religious accommodation while fostering resilience across the organization.”

“We are grateful to everyone who participated in the National Day of Prayer and encourage members of the LRMC community to reach out whenever they need support,” said Croel. “ guidance, or simply someone to listen.”