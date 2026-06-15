Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team strengthens ties with Kaiserslautern Public Health Department

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett, director of global health engagements for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), and U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Erika Petrik, chief of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Division of Public Health recently met with officials from the City of Kaiserslautern’s Public Health Department to enhance collaboration and working relations between Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and local public health authorities.

“The engagement originated from discussions regarding communicable disease coordination and highlighted the need for stronger relationships and communication pathways between LRMC Public Health and local German public health authorities,” said Lt. Col. Petrik. “The goal is for transparency and open lines of communication between Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and local host nation Public Health officials.”

According to attendees, the outcome of the meeting was very positive and will help in creating stronger bonds, collaboration and closer working relations between host nation and local U.S. military health officials.

“Our meeting focused on public health coordination, infectious disease reporting, emergency notification procedures, contact tracing, isolation and transport processes, communication channels, and the respective roles and responsibilities of U.S. military and German public health organizations,” said Burnett. “We also discussed opportunities for information sharing, reciprocal visits, and future training and preparedness activities.”

The meeting was arranged by Lt. Col. Petrik who worked with local German Public Health counterparts to arrange an initial meet-and-greet/familiarization visit that focused on building relationships, understanding respective capabilities, and identifying opportunities for future collaboration.

“LRMC operates within a host-nation environment, and many public health challenges require close coordination between military and civilian authorities,” added Burnett. “Building relationships before a crisis occurs improves communication, enhances force health protection, strengthens community health preparedness, and enables a more coordinated response when public health issues arise that affect both the military and local population.”

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, established in 1951, is the largest American military hospital outside the United States and is a key trauma and medical hub for U.S. forces in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

“Through continued communication and partnership, both organizations are better positioned to support public health preparedness and protect the health of the military and local communities they serve,” said Petrik.