Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Xtra Deal Days Bring Four Days of Big-Brand Savings to Military Shoppers

DALLAS – Ready, set, save: Xtra Deal Days are coming to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with can’t-miss deals on name-brand electronics, clothing, beauty and home must-haves.

Special savings will be available June 22 through June 25 in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com. Shoppers can visit the Weekly Ads section of ShopMyExchange.com to view all the deals.

Shoppers can:

Save on electronics from Apple, Bose, Acer, Sony, LG and Samsung including up to $300 off Samsung TVs and up to $250 off featured Samsung and LG soundbars.

Save on home items such as: Knife blocks. Dinnerware and drinkware. Ninja blenders. Bath towels, rugs and shower curtains. Woodwick candles.

Get up to 40% off self-care and grooming products including Braun shaving, Therabody, Pure Enrichment PureSpa, Oral-B iO toothbrushes.

Take an additional percentage off military-exclusive pricing on prestige beauty: 30% off Philosophy fragrances. 20% off Kylie Cosmetics lip kits and ALL Peace out acne products. 10% off Clinique moisturizers, serums and fragrances; Estee Lauder treatments and fragrances; Shiseido cleansing foams and treatment softeners.

Save 15% on diamond jewelry including earrings, fashion bracelets and engagement rings or bridal sets.

Take up to an additional 25% off patio dining sets.

MILITARY STAR® cardmembers enjoy even more savings, including: · An extra 10% off clothing, shoe, accessory, fine and fashion jewelry, watch, handbag and prestige cosmetic purchases. · An additional 20% off and 0% interest for 18 months on featured furniture brand purchases of $1,099 or more.

Honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com, while disabled Veterans also have in-store shopping benefits. More information on Veterans’ shopping benefits can be found at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/veterans.

Department of War and Coast Guard civilians with a Common Access Card are also eligible to shop at the Exchange in store and online. These shoppers can visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/dodcacbenefitsfor more info.

100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested into the military community. When service members, retirees, military families, Veterans and other authorized shoppers shop at the Exchange or at ShopMyExchange.com, they’re directly supporting those who serve.

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has generated $2.3 billion in dividends that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Karrington Bradley at 214-312-5111 or mailto:bradleykar@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/