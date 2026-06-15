U.S. 2nd Fleet and International Partners Commence Fleet Exercise 250

NORFOLK, Va. (June 15, 2026) – Ships from 17 allied and partner nations arrived to Naval Station Norfolk in preparation for Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250, June 14-15.

Beginning on June 16, the multi-national maritime exercise will commence for the first time in Hampton Roads and in the Atlantic Ocean. A special reception aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) will serve as a welcome event for FLEETEX 250. The large-scale exercise is designed to enhance interoperability and test the integrated forces in a dynamic, multi-domain training environment.

FLEETEX 250 will bring together 31 warships, multi-national aircraft, and their crews to conduct a series of structured training events at-sea. The exercise will focus on a full spectrum of naval warfare, including anti-air (AAW), anti-submarine (ASW), and amphibious operations, culminating in a scenario-driven free-play event against a dynamic adversary. The primary goal is to build cohesiveness, validate tactical procedures, and strengthen the collective capabilities of the participating forces in a simulated combat environment.

“Fleet Exercise is a tremendous opportunity to bring together a powerful, multi-national force,” said Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Training and operating as an integrated team sharpens our competitive edge and demonstrates our shared commitment to maritime security and stability in the Atlantic.”

The exercise is divided into two main phases:

Harbor Phase (June 16-21): Participating forces will assemble at Naval Station Norfolk for final planning, pre-sail briefings, and integration.

At-Sea Execution (June 22-29): Ships will get underway to conduct a series of training serials, a fleet formation photo exercise (PHOTOEX), and a final free-play battle problem.

FLEETEX 250 runs concurrently with several public events in Norfolk, including the 50th Annual Norfolk Harbor Fest, Virginia SAIL 250, and Norfolk Fleet Week. These events will feature public tours of visiting warships and international tall ships, alongside a grand Parade of Sail, offering the public a unique opportunity to engage with Sailors and mariners from around the world.

Participating nations in FLEETEX 250 include Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Senegal, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Following the exercise, many participating units – joined by the historic tall ships – will sail to New York City to take part in the seventh International Naval Review 250 from July 3-8.

“While FLEETEX 250 provides critical at-sea training that enhances our combined capabilities, it also sets the stage for a historic celebration at the International Naval Review in New York City,” said Perry. “The interoperability we forge here in Hampton Roads ensures that when this magnificent multi-national fleet arrives to commemorate our nation’s 250th anniversary, it will stand as a powerful symbol of enduring global partnerships and our shared commitment to the seas.”

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

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