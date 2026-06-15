DLA Energy Middle East welcomes new commander, honors outgoing commander’s leadership

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Army Lt. Col. Juan G. Martinez assumed command of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Middle East from Army Lt. Col. Eunseok "Sam" Yoo during a change of command ceremony at the KMC Onstage Theatre on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 8.

Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander, presided over the ceremony, praising Yoo’s leadership and the unit's resilience during a period of heightened regional volatility.

"Sam led this team through an extremely challenging time," Bresnihan said. "Despite the disruption and danger, he managed the fuel supply chain across the Middle East without a single mission failure, ensuring the joint force had the energy required to project power."

Yoo led DLA Energy Middle East for one year, overseeing a 52-person joint team managing a $3.42 billion portfolio. His team successfully synchronized critical bulk fuel sustainment across 14 countries in support of operations such as Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve as well as contingency operations in the Middle East. They facilitated the delivery of more than 222.8 million gallons of fuel via oceanic tankers and major pipeline pushes to dozens of strategic fuel nodes.

Operating in a contested logistical environment, the organization maintained uninterrupted support to engaged warfighters despite enduring more than 400 incoming missile threat warnings. Under fire, Yoo executed a continuity of operations plan, successfully evacuating more than 120 personnel and family members to safer locations with zero degradation to the theater's fuel supply chain.

During Yoo’s tenure, the unit spearheaded the first operational refueling capability in the Red Sea, established a $2.1 million fuel support contract for the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and reconciled more than $20.4 million in aged debt with partner nations.

"Over the past year, this team has not just maintained the status quo—you have redefined the 'art of the possible' for sustainment in this theater," Yoo said during the ceremony. "You synchronized highly complex supply chains under immense pressure, proving that no matter the scale, speed, or intensity of the conflict, DLA Energy Middle East will not fail."

Bresnihan welcomed Martinez, noting his extensive background in expeditionary logistics is exactly what the command needs.

"Juan understands what it takes to support the warfighter on the ground," Bresnihan said. "He knows the strategic landscape, and he is ready to lead this incredible team."

Martinez, a 28-year Army veteran, has deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations multiple times and previously served as a fuel and water platoon leader during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“It is a tremendous privilege to join and lead DLA Energy Middle East supporting the (U.S. Central Command) joint force, allied forces, DLA and its partners while continuing the great work of Lt. Col. Yoo and the team delivering bulk products in any environment,” Martinez said.

Yoo will next serve at the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training at the Pentagon. DLA Energy Middle East provides resilient energy solutions to the War Department and its foreign partners throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The unit dates back to World War II when it was established as the Office of Inspectors of Navy Petroleum Products Middle East. In 1993, the Defense Fuel Region — Middle East was designated as a unit, and in 2010, it adopted its current name. Today, the unit enables combatant command-directed operations by providing comprehensive fuel management to U.S. forces, allies and partners operating in the region.

Gen AI was used in preparation of this article which has been researched, reviewed and edited by DoW personnel.