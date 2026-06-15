Aerospace Composite Market Driven by Demand for Lightweight Aircraft and Rising Aerospace Investments

Hexcel Corporation showcased its latest lightweight composite technologies designed to improve aircraft efficiency and sustainability.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled, " Aerospace Composite Market by Composite Type (Fiber and Matrix), Manufacturing Process (ATL or AFP, Filament Winding, Resin Transfer Molding, Hand Layup, and Others), Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Business and General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, and Others), and Application (Interior and Exterior): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2034," the global aerospace composite market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $64.9 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07720 Growing FDI and Public-Private Collaborations Fuel Market Expansion:- Increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of aerospace composites worldwide. Government initiatives aimed at strengthening aerospace manufacturing capabilities have encouraged substantial investments from global aerospace companies and private enterprises.- In India, policy reforms allowing up to 100% FDI under the automatic route have significantly enhanced foreign participation in the aerospace sector. Strategic collaborations such as the partnership between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) and Airbus to establish India's first privately operated helicopter final assembly line in Karnataka highlight the country's growing aerospace ambitions. The facility will focus on assembling Airbus H125 helicopters and is expected to stimulate demand for advanced composite materials.- Similarly, the Indian government's decision to invite private-sector participation in the development of the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is expected to enhance innovation and manufacturing capabilities. Such initiatives are creating strong demand for high-performance composite materials used in next-generation aircraft structures and components.Market Dynamics:-Drivers:- Rising demand for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions- Growing integration of nanotechnology in advanced aerospace composite developmentOpportunities:- Increasing production and adoption of next-generation commercial and military aircraftRestraints:- High initial costs associated with aerospace-grade composite materials and manufacturing processes- Impact of Macroeconomic and Microeconomic FactorsThe aerospace composites market is influenced by a combination of global economic trends and industry-specific developments.From a macroeconomic perspective, expanding economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China, are boosting passenger air traffic and aircraft procurement. Rising fuel prices further strengthen the business case for lightweight composite materials, which can significantly reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency. Additionally, increasing defense expenditures across major economies continue to support investments in advanced military aircraft incorporating composite structures.Environmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions are also encouraging aircraft manufacturers to increase the use of composites. However, supply chain disruptions, trade restrictions, and fluctuations in raw material costs remain potential challenges for market participants.At the microeconomic level, manufacturers are focusing on automation, advanced manufacturing technologies, and strategic partnerships to lower production costs and improve efficiency. Fleet modernization programs by commercial airlines, particularly involving aircraft such as the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo families, are generating significant demand for composite materials. Emerging segments including urban air mobility (UAM), electric aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are creating additional growth opportunities due to their reliance on lightweight, high-strength materials.Key Market Players:-Leading companies operating in the aerospace composite market include:- Evonik Industries AG- Hexcel Corporation- Teijin Limited- DuPont- Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc- Solvay- SGL Carbon- Toray Industries, Inc.- Copps Industries Inc- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.Recent Industry Developments:-2025 – Hexcel Strengthens Presence at Aero India:- At Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Hexcel Corporation showcased its latest lightweight composite technologies designed to improve aircraft efficiency and sustainability. The company highlighted advanced carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRPs) and specialty prepregs that help reduce aircraft weight, lower fuel consumption, and minimize carbon emissions.2023 – DuPont Expands Aerospace and Space Materials Portfolio:- During the 54th International Paris Air Show, DuPont presented a comprehensive portfolio of advanced aerospace materials tailored for both aviation and space applications. The company's solutions support satellite durability, thermal management, and structural performance in demanding aerospace environments.2022 – Solvay Partners with NIAR for Aerospace Innovation:- Solvay announced a research partnership with the National Institute for Aviation Research to develop next-generation aerospace materials. The collaboration focuses on improving aircraft performance, safety, fuel efficiency, and sustainability while expanding access to advanced aerospace technologies across the industry.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-composite-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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