The Foster Company Brings Beyond Residential Series to Fresno

Christopher Foster helps Central Valley professionals unlock commercial, multifamily, and SBA financing opportunities at Fresno’s Beyond Residential Series.

The future belongs to professionals who can advise from every angle, create more value, and uncover opportunities others miss.” — Christopher Foster

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foster Company is bringing its Beyond Residential Series to Fresno for a powerful live session designed to help Central Valley real estate professionals and small business owners unlock new opportunities in commercial real estate, multifamily investing, SBA financing, and business growth.

The event, “Beyond Residential: Unlocking Commercial & Multifamily Opportunities,” will take place on Thursday, June 18th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 7785 N Palm Ave, Suite 108, Fresno, CA 93711. Lunch will be provided.

The featured speaker will be Christopher Foster, Founder and CEO of The Foster Company, a national SBA and commercial finance brokerage firm known for helping entrepreneurs, investors, business owners, and real estate professionals structure growth through strategic financing solutions.

This event is built for Realtors, brokers, team leaders, mortgage professionals, lenders, small business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, property owners, developers, and Central Valley professionals who are ready to think bigger and serve clients at a higher level.

Foster will show attendees how to move beyond traditional residential transactions and begin identifying commercial, multifamily, business ownership, and financing opportunities that may already exist inside their current relationships.

“The future belongs to professionals who can advise from every angle,” said Christopher Foster. “Agents can no longer afford to only think residential. Business owners need real estate strategy. Investors need financing knowledge. The people who understand how these pieces connect will create more value, build stronger relationships, and uncover opportunities others miss.”

The session will go beyond motivation. Attendees will walk through live multifamily case studies, review real numbers, discuss rents and financing, and learn what creates value inside a deal. The goal is to help professionals move from transaction-based thinking to advisory-based leadership.

The Fresno event is being hosted at Scott Tafoya’s office, reflecting Tafoya’s forward-thinking commitment to bringing high-value education and opportunity to the Central Valley real estate community. By helping bring The Foster Company and the Beyond Residential message to Fresno, Tafoya is helping spotlight an important shift in the industry: today’s real estate professionals must be equipped to advise clients across residential, commercial, multifamily, investment, financing, and business conversations.

The event will also feature special guests Cynthia Reynoso, Home Loan Expert with Empower Home Loans, and Morgan Kennington, Real Estate Advisor and Event Moderator.

Beyond Residential is more than a title. It is a mindset for professionals who are ready to stop playing small, expand their knowledge, and create new opportunities for their clients, their businesses, and their communities.

Registration is available at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-residential-series-tickets-1991423036911

About The Foster Company

The Foster Company is a commercial finance and SBA brokerage firm helping entrepreneurs, investors, business owners, and real estate professionals access strategic financing solutions. The company focuses on SBA financing, commercial real estate, multifamily investments, business acquisitions, working capital, and growth-related funding opportunities.

Through education, advisory support, and deal execution, The Foster Company helps professionals identify opportunities, structure growth, build stronger relationships, and create long-term value.

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