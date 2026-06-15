Watershed Education and Stewardship Grants Support Programming in Anne Arundel, Charles, and Prince George’s Counties

June 15, 2026

Funded by a previous grant, Anacostia Watershed Society partnered with Prince George’s County Public Schools to engage middle and high school students in hands-on mussel restoration work and education. Students learned about local watershed health and mussel biology. Maryland DNR photo.

Two Maryland organizations will receive support for education and stewardship programming to enhance environmental education in the state.

Outdoor education and stewardship funding is made possible from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant. Specific amounts will be contingent upon federal funding availability and approval.

The following organizations were awarded funding through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources:

Accokeek Foundation – The project integrates traditional ecological knowledge, cultural heritage, and historical context into programs such as the Wild Rice Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience for seventh grade students in Prince George’s County Public Schools and Charles County Public Schools. Students will engage in hands-on restoration activities, planting, collecting data, and maintaining wetland ecosystems.



Anne Arundel Community College Environmental Center – This program will engage community members, Anne Arundel Community College students, high school students and local organizations to participate in field and lab research by collecting data, assessing horseshoe crab population, evaluating shoreline impacts, and fostering stewardship.

Beginning in July, the Department of Natural Resources will accept applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.