Dajin Heavy Industry and AD Ports Group Sign MoU to Explore Offshore Wind and Maritime Opportunities

BEIJING, CHINA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. and AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a global leader in logistics, industry, and trade facilitation, are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore long-term cooperation across offshore wind supply chain development, maritime logistics, port infrastructure, and strategic vessel investments.The MoU reflects the shared ambition of both parties to combine their complementary strengths in order to accelerate growth within the offshore wind and energy infrastructure markets in Europe and other regions.Under the framework of the MoU, the parties will collaborate in joint opportunities including but not limited to:• Transportation solutions for offshore wind components• Development of pre-assembly hubs• Cooperation on selected offshore wind tenders and industrial projects• Broader fabrication, assembly, and logistics solutions for offshore energy infrastructureWalid Oulmane, Chief Commercial Officer – New Products of Dajin Heavy Industry, said: "This MoU represents an exciting opportunity to combine industrial strength, maritime expertise, and long-term strategic vision. We believe both companies can create meaningful value together in support of the global energy transition."Friedrich Portner, Chief Commercial Officer - Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: "We are pleased to partner with Dajin Heavy Industry to jointly work on opportunities that leverage our maritime and logistics capabilities in support of the rapid growth of offshore wind; a key strategic growth area for us. Together, we aim to deliver more integrated, efficient solutions across the renewable energy value chain."

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