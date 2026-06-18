Kinomap and Les Mills Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch a Unified Fitness Subscription Experience

Kinomap and Les Mills are partnering to deliver a complete fitness experience, combining immersive cardio training with premium fitness and wellness workouts in a single subscription.

Kinomap and Les Mills announce a partnership, introducing a bundled subscription that combines interactive cardio training and premium fitness content.

By combining Kinomap’s immersive cardio experience with Les Mills’ world-class workout programs, we are creating a unique value proposition for users everywhere.” — Philippe Moity, CEO of Kinomap

PARIS, FRANCE, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinomap , the leading interactive training platform for indoor cycling, running, and rowing, today announced a new global partnership with Les Mills , the world-renowned group fitness brand. This collaboration will introduce a bundled subscription offering, set to launch in September 2026, combining the strengths of both platforms into a single, accessible fitness solution.Through this partnership, users worldwide will be able to subscribe to both Kinomap and Les Mills directly via the Kinomap platform. This new bundled offer will provide seamless access to a comprehensive fitness ecosystem, combining immersive cardio training with Kinomap and a wide variety of non-cardio workouts from Les Mills.Kinomap users will continue to enjoy thousands of geolocated training videos for cycling, running, and rowing, enhanced by real-world routes and interactive features. In addition, the integration of Les Mills content will unlock access to globally recognized workout programs, including strength training, HIIT, yoga, and more, bringing a complete fitness experience into one subscription.The bundled subscription will be offered at a highly competitive price point, making it an attractive option for users seeking a broader and more versatile fitness routine without the need to manage multiple subscriptions.“This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to make fitness more engaging and accessible,” said Philippe Moity, CEO at Kinomap. “By combining Kinomap’s immersive cardio experience with Les Mills’ world-class workout programs, we are creating a unique value proposition for users everywhere.”“Consumers today are looking for more flexible, engaging, and complete wellness experiences that fit seamlessly into their everyday lives,” said Marina Nola, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Les Mills. “By partnering with Kinomap, we’re bringing together immersive cardio experiences and world-class Les Mills workouts in one convenient subscription bundle, making it easier than ever for people to stay motivated, explore new ways to train, and achieve their fitness goals.”The new bundled subscription is expected to be available around September 2026.About KinomapKinomap is an interactive training platform that connects fitness equipment to real-world video routes, offering immersive indoor workouts for cycling, running, and rowing. With thousands of videos filmed around the world, Kinomap turns indoor training into an engaging outdoor experience.About Les MillsLes Mills is the global leader in group training and creator of more than 30 fitness programs available in leading fitness facilities around the world. Its workouts include BODYPUMP™, BODYCOMBAT™, BODYBALANCE™, RPM™, LES MILLS GRIT™, LES MILLS CEREMONY™, LES MILLS SPRINT™, THE TRIP™, and BODYPUMP HEAVY™.Founded in 1968 by four-time Olympian Les Mills, the company’s mission is to create a fitter planet by helping people fall in love with fitness. Today, Les Mills workouts are delivered by more than 100,000 certified instructors in over 22,000 clubs across 100+ countries, as well as through the LES MILLS+ streaming platform and immersive extended reality (XR) fitness experiences.Powered by science, world-class music, and cutting-edge programming, Les Mills creates fitness experiences that inspire millions of people worldwide to move more, feel better, and live healthier lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.