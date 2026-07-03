Travis & Sons Plumbing Releases 2026 Arizona Home Plumbing Trends Report

Travis & Sons Plumbing identifies the biggest plumbing risks facing Arizona homeowners, including slab leaks, hard water damage, and aging water heaters.

Many homeowners are surprised to learn how long plumbing problems can go undetected” — Marcie

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travis & Sons Plumbing has released its 2026 Arizona Home Plumbing Trends Report, highlighting the most common plumbing issues affecting homeowners throughout Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, and surrounding communities.After serving Arizona homeowners since 1989, the company has identified several recurring trends that continue to impact residential plumbing systems, often leading to costly repairs when warning signs go unnoticed.According to the report, hidden water leaks, aging water heaters, hard water damage, and deferred plumbing maintenance remain among the most significant challenges facing Arizona homeowners.“Many homeowners are surprised to learn how long plumbing problems can go undetected,” said Marcie Travis, owner of Travis & Sons Plumbing. “The most expensive repairs we encounter often start as small issues that show subtle warning signs for months. Our goal is to help homeowners understand what to watch for so they can address problems early, protect their homes, and avoid unnecessary expenses.”Key Findings from the 2026 Arizona Home Plumbing Trends ReportHidden Leaks Continue to Be a Major ConcernMany homeowners do not discover leaks until damage has already occurred. Common warning signs include unexplained increases in water bills, damp odors, warm spots on flooring, reduced water pressure, and the sound of running water when fixtures are turned off. Early leak detection remains one of the most effective ways to prevent expensive repairs.More Homeowners Are Replacing Water Heaters Before FailureRather than waiting for a breakdown, many homeowners are proactively replacing aging water heaters. Systems that are eight to twelve years old often experience reduced efficiency, inconsistent hot water, and an increased risk of failure.Arizona’s Hard Water Continues to Impact Plumbing SystemsMineral-rich water remains one of the leading contributors to premature wear on water heaters, fixtures, valves, and household plumbing systems. Water treatment solutions continue to be a popular way for homeowners to protect plumbing equipment and improve water quality.Preventative Maintenance Is Becoming More CommonHomeowners are increasingly scheduling inspections and maintenance before problems become emergencies. Routine evaluations can help identify small leaks, aging components, water pressure concerns, and water quality issues before they become larger repair projects.Regional InsightsScottsdale Homes Face Aging Infrastructure ChallengesMany Scottsdale homes are reaching an age where water heaters, supply lines, and plumbing fixtures require increased maintenance or replacement. Combined with Arizona’s hard water conditions, these factors contribute to higher rates of scale buildup, leaks, and plumbing system wear.Fountain Hills Homeowners Should Watch for Hidden LeaksIn Fountain Hills, hidden plumbing leaks remain a common concern due to the area’s slab-on-grade construction. Warning signs such as higher water bills, warm flooring, damp odors, or unexplained moisture should be addressed promptly to avoid costly repairs.Looking AheadAs Arizona homes continue to age and water quality challenges persist, plumbing professionals expect leak detection, water heater replacement, water treatment, and preventative maintenance services to play an increasingly important role in protecting residential properties.For more information about Travis & Sons Plumbing and its residential plumbing services, visit www.travisandsonsplumbing.com About Travis & Sons PlumbingSince 1989, Travis & Sons Plumbing has provided residential plumbing services throughout Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Gilbert, and surrounding Arizona communities. The company specializes in leak detection, slab leak repair, water heater installation, drain cleaning, water treatment systems, repiping, and general plumbing services.

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