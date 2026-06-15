Akii AI Visibility & Reputation Defense Akii Logo

The DIFC AI Campus-based company helps businesses see how AI search engines describe them to buyers and correct what those engines get wrong.

The client you lose may never appear in your analytics. Buyers now ask several AI engines who to trust before they call anyone.” — Josef Holm

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akii Technologies, a Dubai-based artificial intelligence company registered at the DIFC AI Campus, has launched a managed service for AI visibility and reputation defense aimed at UAE companies. The service responds to a shift in how buyers research providers. Many now ask AI engines such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Copilot, alongside Google, before they ever contact a sales team. Akii's work focuses on the moment before that contact, when an AI answer is already shaping who looks credible.

AI visibility refers to whether and how often AI engines mention, describe, and recommend a company when buyers ask for options. Reputation defense refers to correcting inaccurate or outdated descriptions and strengthening the sources, reviews, and structured data those engines rely on. Much of this discovery is now zero-click, meaning a buyer can read an AI answer, form an opinion, and choose a competitor without ever visiting a website or appearing in its analytics. Companies that track only Google traffic see part of the buyer journey and miss the part where AI answers shape trust.

Akii monitors where a company appears across AI engines and Google AI results, where competitors are named instead, and whether the engines describe the business accurately. The company then prepares fixes across the signals those engines read, including website content, technical setup, structured data, citations on credible third-party sources, and reputation data. Akii frames the work as white-hat correction and trust-signal building rather than review deletion. Human strategists review every change before it goes live, and nothing is auto-published.

The service runs on a 90-day rhythm. The first weeks identify where buyers are being sent to competitors or given the wrong description. That review is followed by a prioritized plan, preparation of the fixes, human quality assurance, and publication. Monthly reviews report where the company appeared more often, where competitors still win, and which fixes come next. Proprietary AI agents handle the checking and preparation at scale, while human strategists set priorities and approve quality before anything reaches a client's website or public profiles.

"The client you lose may never appear in your analytics," said Josef Holm, founder of Akii Technologies. "Buyers now ask several AI engines who to trust before they call anyone. If those engines leave a company out, describe it wrong, or repeat an outdated claim, the loss happens inside the answer. Most companies are still optimizing for a search experience that is changing under them. The work is to make a business easy for both search and AI to understand, cite, and recommend, and to keep that accurate as competitors and reviews shift."

Akii's advisory bench includes Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of AI at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center.

"Dubai is building its economy around artificial intelligence, and that includes how companies are found and judged," said Dr. Alzarouni. "Buyers increasingly turn to AI engines for answers before they decide, so it matters that businesses here are represented accurately in those answers. It is encouraging to see UAE companies developing the capability to address this."

The company is registered at the DIFC AI Campus and is a member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. Akii serves UAE and GCC companies and keeps SEO, AI search, and reputation data connected, on the basis that the same content, technical setup, structured data, and third-party mentions now need to support both Google results and AI answers.

About Akii Technologies

Akii Technologies is a Dubai-based artificial intelligence company specializing in AI visibility and reputation defense. The company helps businesses understand and improve how AI search engines and traditional search describe, cite, and recommend them to buyers. Akii combines proprietary AI agents with human strategy and quality assurance, and is built in Dubai for UAE and GCC companies. Akii is registered at the DIFC AI Campus and is a member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. More information is available at akii.com.

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