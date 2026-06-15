Ariso Announces Acquisition of SciSummary and AI-Powered Operations Milestone

AI agents are enabling a new model of work where operations, communication, and execution can be coordinated at scale. Ari and Ivan represent Ariso's AI agents for operations and engineering, helping power the day-to-day operation of SciSummary. Through its partnership with ACM, SciSummary helps researchers discover, understand, and manage scientific knowledge more efficiently.

Following a year of integration, Ariso reports the use of AI agents across operations and engineering workflows supporting SciSummary.

At Ariso, we believe AI is more than just a tool; it's a true operating partner.” — Erkang Zheng, Founder & CEO, Ariso

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ariso Announces SciSummary Acquisition and AI Operations MilestoneAriso today announced details of its acquisition of SciSummary, an AI-powered research assistant platform, following approximately one year of integration and operational deployment.The acquisition enabled Ariso to evaluate AI-driven operational systems in a production SaaS environment serving active users across the research community."Ariso did not acquire SciSummary solely for its technology or user base," said Erkang, Founder of Ariso. "The acquisition provided an opportunity to evaluate whether AI agents could support the operation, scaling, and maintenance of a high-volume SaaS business in a real-world environment."AI Agents Supporting Operations and EngineeringFollowing the acquisition, Ariso deployed AI agents across selected business and engineering workflows supporting SciSummary.These systems include:- Ari, focused on operations, customer support, and growth workflows- Ivan, focused on software engineering and product development- Ari OS, providing oversight, coordination, and human reviewAccording to Ariso, these systems have been used throughout the integration period to support day-to-day operational activities for SciSummary, which has grown to serve more than 1 million users worldwide."Using a platform such as SciSummary, where users interact with the product daily, has provided a valuable environment for evaluating and improving the systems Ariso is developing," said Max Heckel, Founder of SciSummary. "The opportunity to test these systems within an active AI-native user community has generated insights that would have been difficult to obtain in a controlled setting."ACM PartnershipAriso also announced a partnership with ACM that expands access to SciSummary within the research community.The partnership represents another milestone in SciSummary's efforts to help researchers navigate and understand scientific literature more efficiently.Looking AheadThe combination of the SciSummary acquisition, deployment of AI-supported operational workflows, and ACM partnership reflects ongoing efforts to explore how AI can support both research and software business operations.Additional information is available at ariso.ai and SciSummary.com.

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