QNI Supports Natura Resources' Domestic Fuel Supply Initiative
Agreement establishes a framework for future HALEU fuel supply to support Natura's commercial molten salt reactor deployment and strengthen U.S. fuel security.
The agreement reflects the companies' shared interest in strengthening domestic nuclear fuel supply capabilities and supporting the deployment of advanced reactor technologies. QNI's planned fuel recycling and HALEU production capabilities are intended to help address future fuel supply needs for advanced reactor developers.
Click Here to read the original announcement from Natura Resources.
Nicholas Walton
Quadrant Nuclear Industries, Inc.
info@qni.energy
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