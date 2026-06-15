QNI Supports Natura Resources' Domestic Fuel Supply Initiative

Natura Resources and Quadrant Nuclear Industries announce an agreement supporting future HALEU fuel supply for advanced nuclear reactor deployment.

Agreement establishes a framework for future HALEU fuel supply to support Natura's commercial molten salt reactor deployment and strengthen U.S. fuel security.

Developing a secure, U.S.-based source of HALEU is essential to unlocking the next generation of nuclear energy,” — Dee L. Mewbourne

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quadrant Nuclear Industries (QNI) is pleased to be identified as a prospective supplier of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) in Natura Resources ' recent announcement regarding its commercial fuel strategy.The agreement reflects the companies' shared interest in strengthening domestic nuclear fuel supply capabilities and supporting the deployment of advanced reactor technologies. QNI's planned fuel recycling and HALEU production capabilities are intended to help address future fuel supply needs for advanced reactor developers. Click Here to read the original announcement from Natura Resources.

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