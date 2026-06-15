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Deadline for submitting proposals for the 2026 Public Forum extended to 17 June

All sessions at the Public Forum are organized by civil society, academia, business, governments, parliamentarians and intergovernmental organizations.

Participants interested in organizing Working Sessions will find further details in this information note. The online application form can be accessed from the information note.

Applicants for the Trade Policy Hub, which brings together researchers and policymakers, should consult the separate information note. This also includes a link to the dedicated online application form.

The theme of this year's Forum is trade in services. Click here for more information.

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO's largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organizations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected].

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Deadline for submitting proposals for the 2026 Public Forum extended to 17 June

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


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