Red Fox Courier Engages Transcompss to Build Quality Management System for Regulated Radiopharmaceutical Transport

Every Package is a Patient

"Transcompss to architect QMS framework enabling Class 7 radiopharmaceutical transport across Detroit, Tampa, Rochester, Buffalo, and Madison"

Every package is a patient” — Rebecca Massicotte

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading compliance consultancy Transcompss (A GigSafe Strategic Partner), led by industry veteran Mark Fries, to architect QMS framework enabling Class 7, up to Yellow II bar radiopharmaceutical courier operations across Detroit, Tampa, Rochester, Buffalo, and Madison marketsRed Fox Medical Courier , a national medical courier company specializing in time-sensitive, critical on-demand transport of lab reagents, pharmaceuticals, and temperature-controlled cargo, today announced it has engaged Transcompss, a specialized regulatory compliance consultancy, to design and implement a comprehensive Quality Management System (QMS). The engagement is led by Transcompss’ Mark Fries, a recognized expert in hazmat and regulated freight compliance, with the specific mandate of qualifying Red Fox Medical Courier for Class 7 and up to Yellow II bar (Type A & B) radiopharmaceutical transport operations.The engagement reflects Red Fox Medical Courier’s commitment to building the infrastructure necessary to safely and compliantly serve nuclear pharmacies, hospital radiopharmacies, and research institutions that depend on reliable, chain-of-custody delivery of life-critical radiopharmaceuticals — including high-volume SPECT isotopes such as Tc-99m — across its markets in the Detroit metro area, Tampa Bay region, Rochester, Buffalo, and Madison.“Every shipment we carry has the potential to change a patient’s outcome. Engaging Transcompss and Mark Fries to build our QMS is a direct investment in the safety infrastructure that regulated medical transport demands. This positions Red Fox Medical Courier to serve the most specialized, time-sensitive needs in healthcare logistics.”— Rebecca Massicotte, Founder & CEO, Red Fox Medical CourierTranscompss brings deep institutional knowledge of the DOT/PHMSA and NRC regulatory frameworks governing Class 7 radioactive material shipments. Under Fries’ direction, the QMS will encompass dispatch auditing, cold-chain documentation, chain-of-custody controls, near-miss incident management, and driver training certification aligned with 49 CFR 172 Subpart H requirements — establishing the operational foundation required for compliant radiopharmaceutical courier service.The QMS will be structured to support initial operations at the Class 7 / DOT Yellow III level and up to Yellow II bar (Type A & B packaging) radiopharmaceutical transport, positioning Red Fox Medical Courier to serve as a trusted regional carrier partner for nuclear pharmacies operating across Michigan, Florida, New York, and Wisconsin. The framework is designed to scale as the company’s radiopharmacy capabilities mature.Red Fox Medical Courier operates 24/7 across multiple markets — including the Detroit metro area, Tampa Bay region, Rochester, Buffalo, and Madison — serving hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies that require precision delivery of mission-critical medical cargo. The company’s multi-market presence and growing specialization in regulated transport make it a distinctive partner for healthcare systems with national distribution needs.About Red Fox Medical CourierRed Fox Medical Courier is a national medical courier company headquartered in Tampa, FL, specializing in time-sensitive, on-demand transport of lab reagents, pharmaceuticals, and temperature-controlled cargo. Operating 24/7, Red Fox Medical Courier serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies with a mission-driven commitment to delivering cargo that saves lives. The company maintains operational capabilities across the Detroit metro area, Tampa Bay region, Rochester, Buffalo, and Madison.info@redfoxmedicalcourier.comRED FOX MEDICAL COURIERNational Medical Courier Services | Tampa, FL | www.redfoxmedicalcourier.com Media Contact: Rebecca Massicotte, Founder & CEO | Red Fox Medical Courier | info@redfoxmedicalcourier.com | 813-489-5888

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.