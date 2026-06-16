Global’s 250,000+ outdoor advertising sites now live in AdQuick
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advertisers using AdQuick to plan and book outdoor advertising campaigns can now access Global’s digital and static posters across the UK.
Integration
Through a direct connection with Global’s content management system, AdQuick surfaces real-time availability of outdoor advertising assets.
Inventory can be filtered down to a specific location, a point of interest, or a UK postcode.
Inventory
Global’s outdoor advertising portfolio is one of the most premium and comprehensive out of home networks in the UK spanning large and small format digital screens, premium roadside billboards, buses, and Transport for London’s Tube and rail network.
Bespoke campaign proposals
When a marketing brief arrives the AdQuick platform automatically requests and confirms what is available and populates packages to meet the campaign requirements and reach target audiences.
Frequently requested packages
Global can also access frequently used templates, including multi-format and multi-city packages, transit network takeovers, and commonly requested solutions. Each package includes the number of sites, location information, pricing, and likely campaign outcomes.
What’s next
This integration creates a more efficient way to plan and package outdoor advertising campaigns, helping Global and AdQuick respond to briefs more quickly using live availability.
Adam Singer
Integration
Through a direct connection with Global’s content management system, AdQuick surfaces real-time availability of outdoor advertising assets.
Inventory can be filtered down to a specific location, a point of interest, or a UK postcode.
Inventory
Global’s outdoor advertising portfolio is one of the most premium and comprehensive out of home networks in the UK spanning large and small format digital screens, premium roadside billboards, buses, and Transport for London’s Tube and rail network.
Bespoke campaign proposals
When a marketing brief arrives the AdQuick platform automatically requests and confirms what is available and populates packages to meet the campaign requirements and reach target audiences.
Frequently requested packages
Global can also access frequently used templates, including multi-format and multi-city packages, transit network takeovers, and commonly requested solutions. Each package includes the number of sites, location information, pricing, and likely campaign outcomes.
What’s next
This integration creates a more efficient way to plan and package outdoor advertising campaigns, helping Global and AdQuick respond to briefs more quickly using live availability.
Adam Singer
AdQuick
+1 954-849-0085
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