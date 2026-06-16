Breast Augmentation vs. Breast Lift: Pasadena Plastic Surgeon Max R. Lehfeldt, MD Explains Key Differences & Advantages

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast augmentation and breast lift surgery are often discussed together, but the two procedures are designed to address different concerns. According to Dr. Max Lehfeldt , a board-certified plastic surgeon in Pasadena and the head of Teleos Plastic Surgery and Radiance Spa Medical Group, understanding the distinction can help patients make more informed decisions about which option may be best suited to their needs.Understanding Breast AugmentationBreast augmentation is intended to increase breast size and enhance shape, most commonly through the placement of implants. In some cases, fat transfer may be used as an alternative for patients seeking a more modest increase in volume. Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD says this procedure is generally chosen by individuals who want fuller breasts, improved symmetry, or restoration of volume that has diminished over time due to aging, pregnancy, or weight loss. According to the 2024 plastic surgery statistics report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons(ASPS), breast augmentation continues its reign as one of the top 5 most popular cosmetic surgical procedures in the nation.(1)What a Breast Lift AddressesA breast lift, or mastopexy, does not primarily add volume. Instead, it is designed to raise the breasts to a more youthful position by removing excess skin and reshaping the existing tissue. Dr. Lehfeldt notes that this option is often selected by patients who are more concerned about sagging, stretched skin, or downward-pointing nipples than overall breast size. Breast lift surgery is also consistently listed as one of the most popular cosmetic surgical procedures in the ASPS annual statistics report, only two positions behind breast augmentation in the top 5 list of 2024.1Key Differences in ResultsOne of the key differences between the procedures is the type of result each one is meant to achieve. Breast augmentation focuses on fullness and projection, while a breast lift focuses on contour and elevation. For some patients, both concerns are present at the same time. In those cases, Dr. Lehfeldt explains that a combined procedure may be recommended to increase volume while also improving breast position and firmness.Surgical Techniques and ScarringThe procedures can also differ in terms of technique and scarring. Breast augmentation usually involves incisions placed in discreet areas, such as the crease beneath the breast. A breast lift often requires more prominent incisions, depending on how much lifting is needed. Common lift techniques may involve incisions around the areola, vertically down the lower breast, or along the breast crease.Recovery and Healing ConsiderationsRecovery for both procedures is similar in some respects, as each is typically performed on an outpatient basis and generally requires at least a week of initial downtime. Swelling, bruising, and temporary discomfort are expected after surgery, and more strenuous activities usually need to be postponed for several weeks. Dr. Max Lehfeldt says the specific recovery experience can vary depending on whether a patient undergoes augmentation, lift surgery, or a combination of both.Determining the Right ApproachChoosing between breast augmentation and breast lift surgery often depends on factors such as skin elasticity, current breast volume, nipple position, and overall cosmetic goals. During consultation, those details can help determine whether one procedure or a combination approach is the most appropriate course of treatment.Dr. Lehfeldt emphasizes that a clear understanding of the differences between breast augmentation and breast lift surgery is an important part of setting realistic expectations. While both procedures can improve breast appearance, they are not interchangeable, and each is designed to address a distinct set of concerns. He advises individuals considering these procedures to consult with a highly-qualified board-certified plastic surgeon to determine their candidacy and explore treatment options capable of achieving their cosmetic enhancement goals.Reference:(1) ASPS Plastic Surgery Statistics 2024About Max Lehfeldt, MDDr. Max Lehfeldt, MD is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the Director of Teleos Plastic Surgery and Radiance Spa Medical Group in Pasadena, CA. He is an active member of The Aesthetic Societyand the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Lehfeldt graduated with honors from Yale University and went on to complete his medical degree, as well as an integrated residency in general and plastic surgery, at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. He has been recognized on multiple occasions as a “Top Doctor” in Pasadena Magazine. Dr. Lehfeldt’s practice offers a wide range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments tailored to the individual goals of both female and male patients.For more information about Dr. Lehfeldt and his practice, please visit teleosplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/DrMaxPlasticSurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.teleosplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/breast-augmentation-vs-breast-lift-pasadena-plastic-surgeon-max-r-lehfeldt-md-explains-key-differences-and-advantages/ ###Teleos Plastic Surgery / Radiance Spa Medical Group836 South Arroyo ParkwayPasadena, CA 91105(888) 963-7629Rosemont Media

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