Liberia to Host Landmark International Mining & Energy Conference as $3 Billion Investment Wave Reshapes West Africa’s Resource Map

Liberia to Host Landmark International Mining & Energy Conference as $3 Billion Investment Wave Reshapes West Africa’s Resource Map

MONROVIA, LIBERIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIMEC 2026 — jointly organised by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Liberia Chamber of Mines and AME Trade Ltd — will convene global investors, ministers and operators in Monrovia on 28–29 October 2026The Government of the Republic of Liberia, the Liberia Chamber of Mines and AME Trade Ltd today announced the launch of the Liberia International Mining & Energy Conference and Exhibition (LIMEC 2026), the country’s flagship platform for the extractive and energy sectors. Taking place at the Farmington Hotel in Monrovia on 28–29 October 2026, LIMEC 2026 arrives at a defining moment for Liberia, with iron ore output set to triple, transformative new critical mineral discoveries, and an ambitious renewable energy agenda projected to attract more than US$3 billion in fresh investment.Held under the main theme “Powering Prosperity: Sustainable Mining and Energy as Catalysts for Liberia’s Economic Transformation,” LIMEC 2026 will bring together government ministers, mining executives, energy developers, financiers, technical experts and service companies to shape the future of one of West Africa’s most dynamic emerging markets.A Market on the RiseLiberia is entering a new era of economic transformation. GDP growth is projected at 5.8% in 2025, supported by a fast-tracked new Mining Code, the introduction of 10–25% free-carried state equity, and a wave of project approvals across iron ore, gold and critical minerals. A state-of-the-art 20 Mt/year iron ore concentrator — one of the most advanced beneficiation plants in Africa — was inaugurated in June 2025, with national iron ore output expected to climb to between 25 and 30 million tonnes per year as additional producers come on stream.Five decades of geological studies, concluded in 2025, have confirmed significant deposits of lithium, cobalt, manganese, neodymium and uranium across the country, positioning Liberia at the forefront of the global clean energy and battery supply chain. A landmark transnational rail and port corridor connecting Guinea’s Nimba region to the Port of Buchanan is set to begin Phase 1 construction in 2026, creating around 2,000 jobs at peak and cementing Liberia’s role as a regional logistics hub.Powering Liberia’s Energy TransitionOn the energy front, the Government has set a target of at least 75% renewables in the national generation mix, backed by the National Energy Compact and major projects including the rehabilitated 88 MW Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, the EU-funded LEEAP grid expansion, a new utility-scale solar IPP programme, and the 800 MW potential of the Saint Paul River. LIMEC 2026 will provide a dedicated platform to engage with the developers, regulators and financiers driving these projects forward.Two Days of Dialogue, Deal-Making and DiscoveryDay One will focus on Mining & Investment, featuring a keynote from the Minister of Mines and Energy, sessions on the new mining code, iron ore expansion, critical minerals, gold and artisanal mining, and a dedicated workshop on mining finance and deal structuring in West Africa. Day Two will turn to Energy & Infrastructure, with high-level discussions on the road to 266 MW of installed capacity, regional power integration via the CLSG Interconnector, energy for mining, local content, and the closing investment roundtable.Alongside the conference programme, the LIMEC 2026 exhibition will provide a commercial showcase for mining companies, energy developers, equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, professional services firms and technology providers seeking direct access to senior decision-makers from across Liberia and the wider West African region.An Unrivalled Platform for Liberia’s Resource FutureLIMEC 2026 is the only event dedicated exclusively to Liberia’s mining and energy sectors, offering direct, high-level access to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Investment Commission, the Liberia Electricity Corporation, the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency and the senior officials shaping investment policy and the regulatory framework. With iron ore production tripling, critical minerals entering development, and a bold renewable energy agenda backed by international finance, Liberia offers one of the most compelling investment propositions on the continent today.For speaking, sponsorship, exhibition and delegate enquiries, please contact the LIMEC 2026 team at liberia@ametrade.org or visit www.limec-liberia.com — ENDS —About the OrganisersMinistry of Mines and Energy, Republic of Liberia — The Ministry of Mines and Energy is the principal government institution responsible for the formulation, implementation and oversight of policy in Liberia’s minerals, energy and hydrocarbons sectors. The Ministry leads the regulation of mineral exploration, mining licences and energy infrastructure, and is at the heart of Liberia’s drive to attract responsible, long-term investment while ensuring that the country’s natural resources deliver shared prosperity for the Liberian people. www.mme.gov.lr Liberia Chamber of Mines — The Liberia Chamber of Mines is the national representative body for the country’s mining industry, bringing together the leading mining companies, service providers and stakeholders operating in Liberia. The Chamber works in close partnership with government and industry to promote a competitive, transparent and sustainable mining sector, advocate for sound policy and regulation, and champion the role of mining in Liberia’s economic development. www.liberiachamberofmines.org AME Trade Ltd — AME Trade Ltd is a leading international organiser of high-level conferences and exhibitions across Africa’s mining, energy, infrastructure and trade sectors. With more than two decades of experience delivering flagship events in partnership with African governments, regional bodies and industry associations, AME Trade is recognised for convening the senior decision-makers, investors and operators driving the continent’s economic transformation. www.ametrade.org Media AccreditationMembers of the media wishing to attend LIMEC 2026 are invited to contact AME Trade Ltd to request accreditation. Please email liberia@ametrade.org with your name, publication or outlet, and intended coverage.

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