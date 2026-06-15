J. Amelunxen Launches Campaign on What Vibe Coding Changes for Small Businesses

Screenshot of the campaign website

Build an app in a weekend with AI, then what? J. Amelunxen's new campaign and film on the vibe coding shift for small businesses.

Your AI prototype was not the problem, it was the start. It proves your idea holds, fast and cheap. Most people never get that far.” — J. Amelunxen, independent software architect and AI coach

PADERBORN, NRW, GERMANY, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, building software meant a team, months of time, and a budget most small businesses did not have. One wall after another has fallen. Today a person describes what they want to an AI in plain language and, a few hours later, holds something that works. J. Amelunxen, an independent software architect and AI coach, has launched a public campaign with a 90-second film that takes this shift seriously from both sides: what is becoming possible, and the part that comes after, which few people outside tech ever explain.The term for it is vibe coding : building software by describing what you want to an AI instead of writing the code yourself. Tools like Cursor, Lovable, Bolt, and Replit now get people with no coding background to a working app in hours. In 2025 the term moved from a Twitter note to broad practice; in the United States alone it is searched around 110,000 times a month, according to search data. For Amelunxen this is not a hype word but a real shift in who gets to build at all."For software of small to moderate complexity, what used to take a team and months one person now does over a weekend. It is one of the biggest changes of my working life," said Amelunxen. "People who do not deal with software or AI every day barely notice how fundamentally this is turning. And they are exactly the ones who gain the most once they do."The shift lands hardest where the organization is smallest. A solo founder or a team of five can rebuild a process over a weekend and feel the effect on Monday. In a large company the same change runs into legacy systems, sign-offs, and coordination, and the friction grows with size. That asymmetry is why the campaign is built for small and mid-sized businesses: they can turn the new leverage into real change the fastest.The campaign sets out to inform without falling into either of the usual camps, salvation story or dismissal. Because the shift has a second half that is rarely explained. AI carries an idea through the first 80 percent fast. The last 20 percent, the part about security, stability under load, and maintainability, takes engineering judgment. Bugs that keep coming back, an app that ran fine with ten users and buckles at five hundred, customer data whose security was never checked, AI-generated code that no one quite understands anymore: these are not bad luck but the predictable points every self-built system eventually reaches.Amelunxen places this second half inside a mechanism his own dossier " The Oversight Tax " describes: poorly embedded AI takes the easy work off the human and leaves the exhausting supervision, the constant checking and reworking. In a small business that load falls on one person, who does the actual work on top of it. A 2025 Upwork survey reports that 88 percent of the most productive AI users feel burned out (vendor survey, self-reported, n=2,500)."Your AI prototype was not the problem, it was the start," Amelunxen added. "It proves your idea holds, fast and cheap. Most people never get that far. The only question is whether the next step leaves more of the human in your workday or less. Anyone who shouts 'it all has to be rebuilt' without looking at the code is selling, not advising."The campaign is deliberately not a sales pitch. It makes the change concrete with real examples, such as quotes that come out of a phone call, or three spreadsheets that become one tool, and names three honest paths, depending on the case: targeted repair, a clean rebuild, or doing nothing for now. The film and the campaign are available with no signup at https://software-architecture.ai/en/2026 . Anyone who wants a second opinion can book a 60-minute reality check , a first shared look at the app, not a finished diagnosis and not bug fixing in 60 minutes. The next steps are planned from there.About J. AmelunxenJ. Amelunxen works as an independent software architect and AI coach with values-led small and mid-sized businesses. The work spans AI architecture, agent design, and the integration of AI agents into existing organizations, focused on the SMB segment, not on enterprise platforms or large-scale consulting mandates. One central lens in this practice is Habitat Engineering: treating AI not as one more standalone tool dropped into the business, but as an embedded habitat designed to keep the oversight load low from the start. Amelunxen treats AI as a tool that should leave more of the human in the workday, not less.

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