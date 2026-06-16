Total Home Cleaning is Celebrating 22 Years and 101 Years of Employee Experience

Total Home Cleaning celebrated its 22nd anniversary by recognizing 18 employees representing 101 years of combined company experience Kathy Receives Her Plaque Total Home Cleaning Logo

Total Home Cleaning celebrated its 22nd anniversary by recognizing 18 employees representing 101 years of combined company experience.

The employees who succeed here share three qualities. They are humble, hungry, and smart.” — Ines Cohron

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Total Home Cleaning celebrated its 22nd anniversary, nearly the entire team gathered for a special anniversary breakfast dedicated to recognizing the people who have helped build the company over the years.The event honored 18 employees who have been with the company for two years or more. Together, these team members represent an impressive 101 years of combined company experience. Including founder Ines Cohron's 22 years with the company, the team represented 123 years of combined experience.For many in attendance, one of the most surprising moments came as each employee was recognized individually. As names were called and years of service announced, several employees commented that they had not realized how many of their coworkers had been with the company for so long.For many, the breakfast served as a reminder that the company's success has been built not only on serving clients well, but also on retaining and developing dedicated team members.In an industry often known for high turnover, Total Home Cleaning is proud that 18 of its 25 employees have remained with the company for two years or longer. Those years of experience translate into stronger relationships, greater consistency, and a higher level of service for clients The anniversary breakfast recognized employees celebrating milestones ranging from two years to 21 years of service:3 employees celebrating 2 years8 employees celebrating 3 years3 employees celebrating 4 years2 employees celebrating 5 years1 employee celebrating 6 years1 employee celebrating 21 yearsSpecial recognition was given to Nancy Alarcon, who celebrated 21 years with Total Home Cleaning. Nancy became the first employee honored on the company's permanent 20+ Years Recognition Wall and received a gold name badge commemorating the milestone.The company also recognized Maribel Olguin and Fanny Chango, whose return to Total Home Cleaning after time away reflects the strong relationships and culture built over the years.Employees reaching major milestones received meaningful recognition. Two-year employees received anniversary pins. Three- and four-year employees received gift cards. Employees celebrating five years received engraved Eco-Drive watches and commemorative metal name badges. At the 10-year milestone, employees receive a laptop computer. The company's longest-tenured employees receive permanent recognition for their contributions.While the awards were appreciated, the most meaningful moments came through the recognition itself. Every employee was individually acknowledged and applauded by their coworkers. The room was filled with gratitude, pride, and encouragement.During her remarks, founder Ines Cohron reflected on the qualities she sees in the employees who build long careers at Total Home Cleaning."The employees who succeed here share three qualities," said Cohron. "They are humble, hungry, and smart."She explained that humility means no task is beneath them, they put the team before themselves, they own their mistakes, and they are willing to learn. Hunger reflects pride in their work, a desire to improve, and a willingness to go the extra mile. Being smart refers to emotional intelligence and the ability to build positive relationships with clients and coworkers.As Cohron shared these observations, many employees nodded in agreement, recognizing those qualities in themselves and their teammates.Perhaps the most memorable moment came when Nancy Alarcon addressed the group after receiving her recognition. After thanking her coworkers, she thanked the company for "recognizing all of us."That simple statement captured the spirit of the morning.As Total Home Cleaning looks ahead to the future, the company remains grateful for the employees whose dedication, professionalism, and character have made the past 22 years possible.Here's to 22 years of service, growth, and teamwork—and to the people who make it all happen.

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