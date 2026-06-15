Mortgage Brokers can take online courses before applying through NMLS

24hourEDU Announces NMLS Approval of Online MLO License Courses for Rhode Island, Vermont, & West Virginia Requirements for Mortgage Brokers and Loan Officers.

After adding the new Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia courses to our catalog, 24hourEDU is NMLS approved for every state with the exception of Utah, and that state is in the works.” — Greg Kuick - MLO School Operations

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New and existing Mortgage Loan Officers can take approved courses to meet the Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia state-specific requirements today!24hourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce it has officially received NMLS approval for three new state-specific elective courses. These courses are designed to help new and existing mortgage professionals satisfy the unique education requirements necessary to obtain an MLO license in Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.The newly approved courses provide the mandatory, state-approved pre-licensure education (PE) hours needed to navigate each state's specific regulatory environment and comply with local state laws.Meeting RI, VT, or WV State-Specific MLO License RequirementsFor those seeking a license in Rhode Island, Vermont, or West Virginia, state regulators require a foundational base of NMLS-approved pre-licensure education, which must include the 20-hour National MLO course, plus dedicated, state-specific content hours. 24hourEDU’s new online offerings fulfill these strict state-specific mandates completely online, allowing originators to complete their education at their own pace.National Online MLO License Course:20 Hours SAFE National: Online Mortgage Loan Originator Course – NMLS# 16623State Online MLO License Courses: 2 Hour VT SAFE: Vermont Online MLO Course - NMLS# 18671 Online Self-Paced 3-Hour RI SAFE: Rhode Island Online MLO Course - NMLS# 18869 Online Self-Paced 4 Hour WV SAFE: West Virginia Online MLO Course NMLS#18667 Online Self-PacedState financial regulation divisions administer these licenses entirely through the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS). In addition to completing these newly approved courses, applicants are reminded that they must also satisfy standard testing requirements—such as passing the National Test Component with Uniform State Content—and submit to a criminal background check and credit report processing.Expanding Nationwide Compliance ToolsWith this multi-state expansion, 24hourEDU continues to bridge the gap for mortgage professionals looking to expand their lending footprint across New England and the Mid-Atlantic regions.“Our goal is to provide a seamless, high-quality online learning experience that empowers professionals to meet their state-specific requirements across the USA,” said 24hourEDU Vice President Jesse Kennedy.About 24hourEDU24hourEDU is a premier provider of NMLS-approved mortgage education, offering a comprehensive suite of pre-licensure and continuing education courses online. With a focus on state-specific content, 24hourEDU helps mortgage loan originators nationwide meet their licensing goals with flexibility and expert-led instruction.

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