Quantum Machines Makes Second European Acquisition in Six Weeks as Quantum Closes In on Real-World Advantage

Quantum Machines From left to right: János Lazányi, CEO of PCB Engineering; Hila Manoach, Chief People Officer at Quantum Machines; Shaul Galila, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Quantum Machines; and Itamar Sivan, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Machines.

This acquisition further establishes Quantum Machines as the quantum company with the broadest global footprint, with employees across 22 countries.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Machines (QM), whose control systems are used by more than half of the world's quantum computing companies, today announces the acquisition of Hungarian company PCB Engineering – its second European acquisition in six weeks. The deal establishes a new Budapest R&D hub, allowing Quantum Machines to accelerate its roadmap as quantum advantage appears closer than ever.

With employees in 22 countries and major offices across the U.S., Denmark, Germany, Israel, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and now Hungary, Quantum Machines has built the quantum industry’s broadest global footprint.

Quantum Machines is deepening its hybrid quantum-classical control architecture that the industry depends on to turn QPUs into useful quantum computers. The company’s activities span different modalities (neutral atoms, superconducting qubits, trapped ions, spin qubits, etc.) as well as different segments (hyper-scalers, data-centers, national labs, university labs, startups, etc.) and therefore demand vast investments and an extremely high pace of innovation.

Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines, said: “Quantum computing is almost reaching its turning point – and unprecedented impact is around the corner. It won’t be long until fault-tolerant quantum computers are a reality. To get there, Quantum Machines has built the industry’s biggest quantum control team and is deploying the biggest investments in quantum control, by far.”

Janos Lazanyi, founder and CEO of PCB Engineering, said: “For two decades, our engineering team has designed high-speed, high-density systems and complex hardware architecture at the forefront of high-performance computing. Becoming part of Quantum Machines lets our engineers leverage their know-how to help build the hardware that quantum computing depends on. And we are especially proud that, together with QM, Hungary’s tech and talent will play a central role in shaping the future of quantum computing.”

Shaul Galila, COO of Quantum Machines, said: “When you are running a quantum computer, the control hardware has to be the strongest link – it has to perform precisely and reliably, every time. Our hardware meets that standard because of the world-class team behind it, and these engineers make it even stronger – with a proven track record of turning the most demanding designs into hardware that holds up in the real world, exactly the discipline our customers depend on as they scale.”

Quantum Machines closed a $170 million Series C in 2025, bringing total funding to $280 million. As global investment in quantum computing accelerates, with leading developers committing tens of billions to fault-tolerant systems this decade, the question is no longer whether quantum will scale, but what is built around the qubit to make that scaling work.

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About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) is the leading global provider of hybrid quantum-classical control solutions. The company’s flagship Orchestration Platform harmonizes quantum and classical operations to eliminate friction and optimize performance across the entire stack. By providing a unified hardware and software infrastructure that supports any qubit modality, QM empowers researchers and builders to iterate at speed, resolve setbacks, and scale systems previously thought impossible. Learn more at: https://www.quantum-machines.co/

Media contact: Katia Moskvitch, Director of Communications, Quantum Machines

katia.moskvitch@quantum-machines.co

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