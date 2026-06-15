Reserve At Mott Offers Brand New Affordable 55+ Living in Lufkin, Texas

Modern kitchen inside an apartment home at Reserve At Mott, an affordable 55+ community in Lufkin, Texas.

The brand-new senior community offers affordable apartment homes, community amenities, pet-friendly living, and services designed for active independent adults.

Affordable housing plays a vital role in helping older adults maintain their independence while enjoying the comfort, convenience, and connection of a welcoming community.” — Reserve At Mott Management Team

LUFKIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reserve At Mott is proud to offer adults ages 55 and better a welcoming, affordable housing option designed to support an active and independent lifestyle in the heart of Lufkin.The community features thoughtfully designed apartment homes combined with amenities and services that help residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle. Reserve At Mott provides a comfortable place to call home while fostering opportunities for connection, convenience, and peace of mind.Residents can enjoy community amenities including a fitness center, dog park, community gathering spaces, and professionally managed grounds. The community is pet-friendly and welcomes residents who want to enjoy retirement alongside their four-legged companions.In addition to modern apartment homes, Reserve At Mott helps residents stay connected to local resources and services. The community regularly shares information about transportation options, community programs, and local opportunities that support healthy and active aging."As communities across Texas continue to experience growth, affordable housing options for older adults remain critically important," said a representative of Reserve At Mott. "Our goal is to provide high-quality housing that allows residents to maintain their independence while enjoying the benefits of a supportive community environment."Located in Lufkin, Reserve At Mott offers convenient access to shopping, dining, healthcare services, parks, and local attractions. The community was developed to meet the needs of adults seeking affordability without sacrificing comfort, convenience, or quality of life.Reserve At Mott is currently welcoming qualified applicants and offering limited-time move-in incentives for eligible residents.For more information about Reserve At Mott, apartment availability , income qualifications, or current specials, visit https://www.lufkintxapartments.com/ or call (936) 699-2128.About Reserve At MottReserve At Mott is an affordable housing community for adults ages 55 and better located in Lufkin, Texas. The community offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes, resident-focused amenities, and a welcoming environment that encourages independence, connection, and an active lifestyle.

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