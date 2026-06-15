Mobile Car Detailing NYC: Xentra Auto Expands Ceramic Coating Service to All 5 Boroughs

NYC mobile detailer Xentra Auto expands ceramic coating, paint correction and PPF service across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island.

New Yorkers are tough on their cars without meaning to be” — Xentra Auto

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding a detailer in New York who actually shows up, treats your car like it matters, and uses professional-grade product is harder than it should be. Xentra Auto is betting that mobile convenience plus genuine craftsmanship is the combination the city has been missing—and the company is now operating across all five boroughs.

Xentra Auto is a fully mobile operation. Instead of dropping your car at a shop and losing a day, the team comes to your driveway, your office garage, or your curb in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, or Staten Island. The service map is deliberately granular: neighborhoods from Tribeca and the Upper East Side to Park Slope, Astoria, Riverdale, and St. George each have dedicated coverage, with the same standards applied whether the car is a daily commuter or a weekend exotic.

What separates Xentra from the wash-and-go crowd is the product shelf and the process behind it. The company works exclusively with professional-grade brands—Gtechniq, Gyeon, CarPro, XPEL, and Avery Dennison—rather than consumer retail coatings that look good for a month and fade. For ceramic coating, that means proper multi-stage paint correction first, because a coating only locks in the finish that's already there. Skip the correction and you've sealed in your swirl marks for years.

"New Yorkers are tough on their cars without meaning to be," a Xentra Auto spokesperson said. "Street parking, road salt in the winter, construction dust, sun baking the hood in summer. Our whole approach is built around protecting a finish in a city that's actively trying to ruin it."

The service menu spans the full range a city driver actually needs: ceramic coating, paint correction, paint protection film, interior and exterior detailing, headlight restoration, odor removal, and lease-return detailing for anyone trying to avoid wear-and-tear charges. There's specialized work too—Tesla and EV detailing, luxury and exotic car care, and fleet detailing for businesses running multiple vehicles.

The mobile model has a practical edge beyond convenience. A garage-bound shop processes whatever rolls through the door. A mobile detailer working appointment-by-appointment can spend the time a finish needs, and the customer never has to arrange a ride home or rearrange a workday. For owners of higher-end vehicles—the kind you don't love handing to a valet at a strip-mall wash—having the work done in your own space, where you can watch it happen, is part of the appeal.

Pricing is transparent and available up front, with cost breakdowns by vehicle and service so customers aren't surprised at the end. Xentra backs its work and publishes its reviews rather than hiding them, part of a broader push to earn trust in a category where overpromising is common.

The expansion reflects steady demand across the boroughs as more New Yorkers treat detailing as maintenance rather than a luxury—protecting resale value, extending the life of a finish, and keeping a car genuinely clean in an environment that fights it every day.

Xentra Auto is currently booking appointments across New York City and nearby New Jersey. Customers can request a quote, view pricing, or schedule service directly through the company's website.

About Xentra Auto

Xentra Auto is a mobile auto detailing company serving New York City's five boroughs and parts of New Jersey. The company specializes in ceramic coating, paint correction, paint protection film, and full-service detailing using professional-grade products, bringing studio-quality results directly to customers' locations.

Contact: Xentra Auto · Phone: (808) 556-7589 · Web: https://autoxentra.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.